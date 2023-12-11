Life / Motoring

INVESTING IN CARS

‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Lamborghini Countach auctioned for R31m

The iconic sports car starred in the 2013 movie with Leonardo DiCaprio

12 December 2023 - 19:06
by Staff Writer
The Countach starred in the 2013 Martin Scorsese film 'The Wolf of Wall Street'. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Countach starred in the 2013 Martin Scorsese film 'The Wolf of Wall Street'. Picture: SUPPLIED

The 1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition used in The Wolf of Wall Street sold for $1,655,000 (R31.4m) at an RM Sotheby’s auction in New York on December 8.

It is a record price achieved by a Countach on auction, helped by its rarity and Hollywood pedigree. Only 12 Countach units are believed to have been made in this white-on-white specification for the US, and it was one of the unforgettable automotive stars of the 2013 Martin Scorsese film starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

The Italian supercar represented an ultimate acquisition for Jordan Belfort, the film’s real-life stockbroker-turned-fraudster.

The Countach made its debut at the 1971 Geneva Motor Show and the 5.2l V12 mid-engined two-seater became one of the most prized sports cars of its era for its flamboyant Bertone-designed wedge shape.

The Countach 25th Anniversary Edition, named in commemoration of the founding of the Lamborghini marque, was the car’s final and most evolved iteration and had striking aerodynamics-enhancing features.

In total, 657 25th Anniversary Edition Countachs were produced. The movie used two of the sports cars, one of which was extensively damaged in a memorable scene in a night-time drive with an inebriated DiCaprio.

The crashed car failed to sell at auction last month in Abu Dhabi, with the owner reportedly turning down a $1.35m offer.

Lewis Hamilton’s 2013 Mercedes sets new R343m auction record for an F1 car

It was the car in which the seven-time champion won his first race for Mercedes
Life
3 weeks ago

Toyota tops auto rankings in best 100 global brands

Mercedes-Benz overtakes Coca-Cola to move up one place in annual Interbrand survey
Life
3 weeks ago

REVIEW: SF90 XX Stradale is most powerful street-legal Ferrari yet

Denis Droppa test drives Ferrari’s new supercar around Fiorano
Life
3 weeks ago
