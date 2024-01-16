Companies

Lamborghini posts car sales of more than 10,000 for first time

The carmaker, a subsidiary of Volkswagen, delivered 10,112 sports cars and SUVs in 2023

17 January 2024 - 08:54
by Agency Staff
The Urus SUV is the bestselling Lamborghini model. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Urus SUV is the bestselling Lamborghini model. Picture: SUPPLIED

Italian luxury sports carmaker Lamborghini sold more than 10,000 vehicles in 2023 for the first time, its chair and CEO, Stephan Winkelmann, said on Tuesday.

“I am so incredibly proud to announce we have reached another historic milestone,” he said on LinkedIn.

Supported by the success of its Urus SUV, which costs more than €230,000 (about R4.7m), Lamborghini has in recent years expanded its output, relying on solid demand from wealthy car lovers.

The carmaker, a subsidiary of Germany’s Volkswagen, delivered 10,112 sports cars and SUVs in 2023, up from more than 9,200 vehicles in 2022, a slide attached to Winkelmann's post showed.

Lamborghini’s range also includes two super-sports cars, the Huracán V10 and the Revuelto V12, its first plug-in hybrid model, which was presented in 2023. The line-up is set to become all hybrid during 2024, with the new Urus and a new car replacing the Huracán.

In terms of model split, Urus sold 6,087 units followed by the Huracán (3,962). In addition, 63 cars equipped with the iconic V12 were delivered, including the last 12 Aventadors and 51 “Few-Offs”.

Rival Ferrari, which will release 2023 data later in 2024, including those on car sales, shipped more than 13,200 cars in 2022.

The biggest increase in deliveries for Lamborghini in 2023 was in the Europe, the Middle East and Africa region, with a 14% rise to nearly 4,000 vehicles, the slide showed. Sales in the Americas region rose 9% to 3,465, while they grew 4% in the Asia-Pacific region to 2,660.

Reuters

