Ster-Kinekor celebrates 127 years of multisensory cinema in SA

Over the past century, cinema’s obituary has been written many times, but the industry has proven to be central to popular culture, and several other industries, which is why cinema now celebrates 127 years in SA.

What is the magic behind the formidable staying power of cinema? Despite our fixation with hand-held screens and home entertainment systems, the biggest and oldest screen still has an important place in our lives.

With a larger-than-life screen, surround sound, luxurious seating, iconic snacks and highly anticipated blockbusters, cinemas provide an unrivalled immersive, multisensory entertainment experience.

For many, cinema is drenched in the nostalgia of magical moments and milestones. The memory of the first movie you watched on the big screen. Shyly bumping hands while sharing popcorn on that first date. A family tradition of Friday movie nights. Kicking up conversation about the latest blockbuster. Escaping reality to live vicariously through someone else, somewhere else.

While the magical escapism of cinema is timeless, moviegoing is also a classic activity for creating human connections. Now, more than ever, people are craving a sense of community and social connections, and cinema still plays its role in bringing people together for a shared experience of louder laughs, bigger scares, greater thrills, and grander entertainment.

Great moments at their greatest

“When it comes to any highly anticipated blockbuster, few can dispute that it’s better on the big screen,” says Ster-Kinekor’s acting CEO, Motheo Matsau.

