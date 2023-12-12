Mercedes-AMG unleashes explosive SL 63 S E Performance

The Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance reaches 100 km/h from standstill in a staggering 2.9 seconds. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mercedes-AMG this week lifted the lid on its explosive new SL 63 S E Performance.
The most innovative and powerful SL to date, the flagship hybrid model is armed with a 4.0l V8 biturbo engine producing 450kW and 850Nm of torque. Paired with a nine-speed AMG Speedshift transmission, the free-revving combustion unit is boosted by a 150kW electric motor neatly integrated into the rear axle — a piece of Formula One-derived tech that results in a total system output of 600kW and a whopping 1,420Nm.
According to Mercedes-AMG those figures will see the SL 63 S E Performance nail the 0-100 km/h sprint in 2.9 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 317km/h.
The Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance glides on standard-fitted 20-inch alloy wheels. Picture: SUPPLIED
Powered by a 6.1kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the electric motor integrates its own two-speed transmission and mechanical limited-slip differential. Forming part of the vehicle’s fully variable AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system, it is capable of distributing torque to the front axle whenever excess slip on the rear axle is detected.
Though optimised for maximum performance, this unit allows the SL 63 S E Performance to travel up to 13km on electric power only. Charging is possible at a charging station, wallbox or regular household socket. Brake recuperation also feeds power back into the cells and drivers can select from four levels of recuperation power.
The AMG SL 63 S E Performance offers a luxurious cabin with seating for four. Picture: SUPPLIED
Similar levels of customisation have been built into the eight AMG Dynamic Select driving programme modes (Electric, Battery Hold, Comfort, Smoothness, Sport, Sport+, Race, and Individual), with each affecting different parameters such as engine and transmission mapping, steering weight, chassis damping and exhaust sound.
The chassis of the range-topping SL 63 S E Performance features AMG Active Ride Control suspension and semi-active roll stabilisation as standard. The latter consists of displacement dampers (adjustable in both rebound and compression) interconnected by semi-active hydraulic elements in place of conventional torsion bar stabilisers.
The upshot of this system is much-improved body control when tackling a set of twisty corners, and also a significantly more comfortable ride when driving straight ahead.
The Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance features an extendable rear spoiler controlled by revised software. Picture: SUPPLIED
Other standout features include standard rear-axle steering and a set of black 20-inch multi-spoke AMG light-alloy wheels shod with staggered high-performance tyres (265/40 up front and 295/35 at the rear). Larger 21-inch wheels are available as an option.
The vehicle’s aerodynamics also received attention — specifically at the rear, where you will find a retuned extendable spoiler controlled by revised software specific to the SL 63 S E Performance. From speeds of 80km/h the spoiler adopts five new angular positions to either optimise driving stability or reduce air resistance.
Stopping power comes courtesy of a standard AMG ceramic high-performance composite brake system.
The MBUX multimedia system gains numerous AMG and hybrid-specific displays and functions. Picture: SUPPLIED
Like its siblings, the 2+2 cabin of the SL 63 S E Performance is a luxurious affair with standard niceties such as electrically adjustable AMG sports seats, Nappa leather upholstery and the German carmaker’s latest generation MBUX multimedia system. It gains numerous AMG and hybrid-specific displays and functions.
“The SL has always been an icon in the Mercedes-Benz portfolio,” says Mercedes-AMG CEO Michael Schiebe.
“The latest version of the legendary roadster transfers this status into the future. First and foremost is the new SL 63 S E Performance, which, with its innovative technology, is the most powerful member of the SL family. With this unique concept, we offer our customers not only superior performance but also the option of all-electric driving.”
Mercedes-Benz SA plans to launch the car in SA by the third quarter of 2024, to join the four-cylinder SL43 that went on sale in July.
INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
