Mercedes-AMG C43 is a surprise performance gem

The Mercedes-AMG C43 blends luxury and performance in a package brimming with new age tech. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
The new Mercedes-AMG C43 has a 2.0l four-cylinder engine to the dismay of AMG loyalists, replacing the twin-turbo 3.0l V6 of the previous C43.
However, despite its smaller size and fewer cylinders the new motor produces 13kW more and 20Nm less than the preceding model, which developed 287kW and 520Nm. The new model is a tenth of a second quicker to 100km/h than the old car with a fruitier sounding motor, and fewer ecological technologies integrated
A specific AMG front apron and grille, air intakes, a boot-lip spoiler and a round quartet of tailpipes at the rear give the C43 a sportier make up than regular C-Class cousins. The model on test was fitted with optional 20-inch AMG five-twin-spoke light-alloys costing R36,000 extra, as is the Opalite white bright paint for R26,000.
Inside it’s the usual Mercedes-Benz razzle dazzle provided by leather, turbine-style air nozzles, brightly coloured backgrounds and a flat-bottomed multifunction AMG Performance steering wheel with digital function buttons, and haptic feedback toggle switches.
It's all suave and new age looking in the cabin that fits four, with a 455l boot that's unlocked from the key fob, but it has no power-lift lid. The MBUX infotainment system and the various ambient light representations display themes are flashy. Comfortable, electric and supportive sports seats are standard fitment but you can opt for the better-bolstered AMG Performance bucket seats for R78,000.
The C43 cabin exudes an air of luxury and sports, but that field of carbon fibre style decoration is a bit of a let down. Picture: SUPPLIED
Under the bonnet of the C43 is the M139 2.0l four-cylinder motor from the Mercedes-AMG A45. It produces 300kW and 500Nm and is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission, and a 48V mild-hybrid system that acts as both a starter motor and a power storage facility. Under low engine load conditions, and in Reduced mode (Eco mode in AMG speak), the system assists the motor and on descents the transmission decouples from the engine, all in the name of boosting fuel economy.
The C43 averaged 9.2l/100km during the test period, virtually matching the OEM claims of 9.1l/100km. Understandably, driving on track the highly-strung motor gobbled up to 18l/100km. The starter-motor also helps performance by injecting 10kW extra when you bury the throttle.
Along with a new electric turbo that lessens lag, the sprint from 0-100km/h arrived in 4.6 seconds, matching Mercedes-AMG claims. It pulls strongly towards a 250km/h top speed.
Configure the AMG Dynamics modes to stiffen the dampers, sharpen transmission and motor responses then point it at a series of bends, and the C43 uses the standard all-wheel drive system and greater suspension kinematics to feel an altogether more satisfying performance than the previous generation car, though it doesn’t sound off as spectacularly.
The car wafts in typical Benz fashion, while the optional adaptive cruise control and its driving autonomy features, including lane-keep assist form part of sweeteners for effortless daily usage, ditto the optional head-up display. The brakes are strong with good pedal feel, and the four-wheel steering results in a shortened turning circle, but there are foibles.
The complex tango between the C43 engine, mild-hybrid system and transmission is a bit disorientated at low speeds. It results in slight hesitation on take off. Another niggle is the faux carbon fibre décor surrounding the dashboard, which creaks when touched. The fact the car costs up to R300,000 more to buy than a peer Audi and BMW, and still requires the raiding of the options catalogue to bolster luxury could make the R1,673,641 standard price a bit too pricey for some.
For similar money you could be enticed by larger sedans such as the BMW 550i xDrive, Audi S6 quattro or its electric Mercedes-Benz EQE350+ cousin. Despite the premium and build quality concerns, I can't deny the C43 has blossomed into a lively performance machine with attractive styling, luxury and innovation-led performance. I like it very much.
Racy styling and performance merge with practicality and fuel parsimony in the new Mercedes-AMG C43. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
Road test
Mercedes-AMG C43 is a surprise performance gem
A return to four-cylinder roots boosts speed, economy and dynamism, if you are willing to pay the premium
Tech Specs
ENGINE
Type: Four-cylinder turbo
Capacity: 2.0l
Power: 300kW+10kW
Torque: 500Nm
TRANSMISSION
Type: Nine-speed automatic
DRIVETRAIN
Type: All-wheel drive
PERFORMANCE
Top speed: 250km/h
0-100km/h: 4.6 seconds (claimed), 4.6 seconds (as tested)
Fuel Consumption: 9.1l/100km (claimed); 9.3l/100km (as tested)
Emissions: 206g/km
STANDARD FEATURES
Parking assist camera, electric windows, keyless entry, infotainment system, climate control, ABS brakes, stability control, six airbags, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, cruise control, leather upholstery, tyre pressure monitor, LED headlights, all-wheel steering, driving modes, park distance control front and rear, reversing camera, park assist, tyre pressure sensor/monitor, partial suede-cloth + artificial leather upholstery, sports seats
Warranty: Two years/unlimited distance
Maintenance plan: Five years/100,000km
Price: R1,673,641
Lease*: R37,113 per month
* at 11.75% interest over 60 months no deposit
Mercedes-AMG C43
WE LIKE: Styling, innovation, engine, consumption
WE DISLIKE: Bogging down, quality issues, cost
VERDICT: A new era of performance motoring
MOTOR NEWS star rating
Design * * * * *
Performance * * * * *
Economy * * * * *
Safety * * * * *
Value For Money * * * *
Overall * * * * *
Competition
BMW M340i xDrive, 285kW/500Nm — R1,363,207
Audi S5 TFSI Sportback quattro, 260kW/500Nm — R1,219,300
Latest
Related Articles
Benz 540 K crowned Best of Show at Pebble Beach
Maserati MCXtrema is a track-only beast
Second-generation Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé unveiled
