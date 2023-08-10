Honda S2000 rumoured to be revived as EV

Rumours persist that Honda will introduce a successor to its brilliant S2000. Picture: NEWSPRESS UK
Honda is preparing to introduce a battery-powered S2000 successor based on a new vehicle architecture to commemorate its 75th birthday next year, reports suggest.
To mark the brand’s 50th anniversary, it released the S2000, a beautifully crafted two-seat, rear-wheel drive roadster manufactured from 1999 to 2009.
The speculation began early this year when Honda Europe’s vice-president told Autocar that introducing a new performance-orientated model may be on the table.
A battery-powered S2000 successor might wear a Type R badge and enter production before 2030, according to recent reports citing Honda technical consultant Kotaro Yamamoto.
More than 110,000 units of the Honda S2000 were delivered to customers worldwide, including in SA. It was powered by a front-mounted Honda four-cylinder 2l engine, which produced 177kW—184kW depending on markets. Though not particularly fast, it was nevertheless a rewarding experience to rev up to 9,000rpm.
It was a car aimed at driving enthusiasts with its six-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential.
A short-throw, six-speed manual gearbox was the only transmission choice and it had a traction-enhancing limited-slip differential. The snug cabin had sports seats and an electrically powered cloth roof.
The rumoured successor is likely to adopt electric motors in each wheel to create all-wheel drive, as a containment measure for the high torque output figures of new energy motors.
Yamamoto is also working on a new antitravel sickness acceleration mapping technology to make upcoming Honda electric sports cars more usable in daily life.
“Certainly in our hands electric rocket ships such as the Tesla Model S Plaid and Porsche Taycan have made us feel a touch ill,” said Yamamoto on this topic.
Honda engines are behind the remarkable domination of the Red Bull Formula One team. Picture: SUPPLIED
“We’ve tested it out in the new Honda e:Ny1 and can confirm no motion sickness symptoms.
Honda has not confirmed the reports but enthusiasts of the brand are hoping for a return to similar, though probably digitally enhanced, open-top driving sensations dished out by the unforgettable S2000.
