Hyundai Grand i10 lands with a facelift and a sedan

Small cars have been getting steadily more advanced and seen a sharp rise in sales as customers are besieged by tough economic times.
The third-generation Hyundai Grand i10 hatchback was launched in SA in 2020. The facelifted version has gone on sale and sees the first-time introduction of a sedan version. If you include the booted version and the panel van, there are eight Grand i10 models on offer.
There’s no doubt about it; the new Grand i10 and its sedan cousin are handsome cars. The hatch gets a redesigned grille with a large mesh pattern, bulbous headlights and new style LED daytime running lights which give it a Hyundai Ioniq 6 vibe. There are also changes to the rear-light cluster and restyled plastic wheel covers and alloy wheels for the range-topper.
It’s neatly proportioned; its 3,815mm length can accommodate tall drivers and passengers with ease. Another star quality of the range is the roomy cabin built with typically good Hyundai quality and additional technology being added to please customer demand for the latest gadgets.
This means an infotainment system with wireless and plug-in Android Auto and CarPlay connectivity, Bluetooth, cruise control, electric windows and mirrors, rear and front parking sensors and camera.
The Hyundai Grand i10 range uses carry-over petrol engines; a 1.0l three-cylinder with 49kW and 94Nm available for the Motion grade and a 1.2l four-cylinder with 61kW and 114Nm for the higher grade Fluid models.
Both engines can be coupled to either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic, depending on specification, and they drive the front wheels in all models.
Many small cars have become quieter and more suited to long journeys. We drove the 1.2 Fluid manual models exclusively at last week’s launch and there was no need to use the radio to drown out mechanical noises. The clutch and gear lever felt light and easy to use in traffic, and though performance isn’t earth-shattering, the motor was capable of accelerating to highway speeds and robust enough to tackle steep inclines.
It’s rated with a 14.9 second sprint from 0-100km/h and a top speed of 153km/h.
Ride quality is pliant and copes well with bumps and potholes and everywhere we drove the Grand i10 Fluid with 175/60 R15 alloy wheels felt steady and balanced. The Motion gets capped steel wheels shod with 165/70 R14 rubber. Hyundai SA claims an average fuel consumption of5.5l/100km. Adopting a relaxed, fuel-saving work and school run driving pace, we managed an even better 4.8l/100km
Rivals include the Kia Picanto, Renault Kwid, Toyota Vitz, Suzuki Celerio and S-Presso. The price positioning also brings into the reckoning larger alternatives such as the Volkswagen Polo Vivo, Toyota Starlet and Suzuki Swift.
The i10 sedan has joined the range, with a 402l boot capacity to take on the Kia Pegas, Honda Amaze and Suzuki Dzire.
All new Hyundai Grand i10 models are sold standard with a seven-year/200,000km drivetrain warranty and a one-year/15,000km service plan.
Prices Grand i10 1.0 Motion manual — R229,900 Grand i10 1.2 Motion auto — R269,900 Grand i10 1.0 Fluid manual — R264,900 Grand i10 1.2 Fluid manual — R279,900 Grand i10 1.0 Fluid auto — R309,900
LOCAL LAUNCH
Hyundai Grand i10 lands with a facelift and a sedan
