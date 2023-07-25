Alfa's supercar will reportedly take its name and styling cues from the Alfa 33 Stradale of the 1060s.
Picture: SERIOUSWHEELS.COM
Alfa Romeo has announced it will unveil its much-awaited supercar to the world on August 30, but has so far kept technical details and the car’s name close to its chest.
It will be the Italian brand’s first true sports car after the 8C Competizione produced from 2007 to 2010, and though the name hasn’t been revealed yet, rumours are that the model will be called “33” and take design inspiration from the 33 Stradale of the 1960s. The name could also be a reference to Alfa Romeo reputedly aiming to produce just 33 units of the supercar, each priced at €1m (R19.5m), and the car’s predicted 333km/h top speed.
All that Alfa Romeo has said about the August 30 unveiling is that it will be “a veritable appointment with history, a unique moment of pure Italian automotive excitement”.
Alfa Romeo CEO Jean Philippe Imparato recently said that customers have been placing deposits even before parent company Stellantis signed off the supercar, and rumours are that it is already sold out.
Alfa hasn’t revealed what will power the car, but the smart money is on a hybrid system paired with a V6 petrol turbo engine: either the 2.9l from the Alfa Romeo Giulia or the 3.0l Nettuno from the Maserati MC20 supercar.
All this is just speculation. All will be revealed on August 30 at the car’s unveiling in Milan, coinciding with this year’s Italian Grand Prix.
The reveal will take place with Alfa Romeo flying high. Its worldwide sales are up 57% in the first half of 2023 compared with the same period last year. The marque also ranked highest among premium brands in the 2022JD Power Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) in the US.
NEWS
Countdown to debut of Alfa Romeo’s new supercar
Rumours are that the model will be called ‘33’
