Life / Motoring

First Drive

Jeep Grand Cherokee arrives in five-seater guise

American luxury SUV takes its place alongside the recently-launched seven seater

15 May 2023 - 16:29
The regular size Jeep Grand Cherokee is a smooth operator on all surfaces, and is equipped with plenty of features. Picture: SUPPLIED
The regular size Jeep Grand Cherokee is a smooth operator on all surfaces, and is equipped with plenty of features. Picture: SUPPLIED

Jeep SA initially launched its latest model in seven-seat Grand Cherokee L guise. We previously tested this 5,204mm-long BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS fighter in 3.6 4x4 Overland specification, and found it a practical, luxurious and comfortable family SUV.

As a range, the latest Grand Cherokees are a resounding step up from the previous model. I recently tested this larger model but never tried out its off-road driving prowess. I got my shot last week when the company introduced the new and 292mm shorter, five-seater Grand Cherokee.

With a 4,912mm length this model is aimed squarely against the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE and other large premium SUVs. The 2,964mm wheelbase is slighter shorter than the German rivals but there’s plenty of room for adults with a large boot when you open the powered liftgate.

Three grades similar to its three-row cousin are available in the five-seat Grand Cherokee. You can choose between the entry-point Limited, mid-tier Overland and range-topping Summit Reserve. Our time with the latest addition was spent exclusively inside the generously specified Overland model.

Amenities include a 10.25-inch passenger side display screen, dual function adaptive cruise control, ventilated front seats, an off-road camera, park assist, panoramic sunroof, leather trim and a 19-speaker system among standard features.  

Wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless charging pad, head-up display and two Bluetooth-enabled phones paired simultaneously, and a Tom-Tom navigation are also available.

The cabin is spacious, leather-clad and has an array of luxuries. Picture: SUPPLIED
The cabin is spacious, leather-clad and has an array of luxuries. Picture: SUPPLIED

However, mud-plugging was top of mind. The range-wide 210kW and 344Nm 3.6l V6 motor is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission feeding Jeep’s Quadra II Trac 4x4 system with five selectable modes: Auto, Sport, Snow, Mud/Sand and Rock.  A Quadra lift air suspension with five selectable heights is also integrated, and we used these extensively to tame challenging terrain at Serendipity, Limpopo.  

With a low-range mode and enhanced 28.4/30.1 degree departure/approach angles in the off-road tools mix, the Grand Cherokee Overland that sits on standard fitment 20-inch wheels used its highest 287mm ground clearance to easily scale steep and muddy inclines. It also crawled over rocks with the low-profile rubber, and waded a deep river (it’s rated with 610mm of water fording ability). 

On tarmac, and on gravel, it was supremely comfortable. The agility and poise were evident, and it can be hustled along confidently through sweeping bends. The motor and transmission aren’t as sharp as the German rivals, but it’s rated with a frugal 9.9l/100km fuel average.  

It’s also fitted with a slew of driving assistance systems, including speed collision warning with active braking, pedestrian/cyclist detection, active lane management, lane departure warning with lane keep assist, tyre-pressure monitoring and more. Additional features can include a night vision camera, drowsy driver detection system, parallel and perpendicular park assist. 

You can use it cut through high-level 4x4 courses, if you have the disposition to utilise a luxury SUV in extremis. Picture: SUPPLIED
You can use it cut through high-level 4x4 courses, if you have the disposition to utilise a luxury SUV in extremis. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Overland specification is an in-betweener for daily luxury and active lifestyles. It can also tow 2.8-tonnes. Jeep SA says there’s no word from the headquarters on an SRT version, though, which is usually based on the short-wheelbase Grand Cherokee.

Whatever version you go for, the new Grand Cherokee draws level with the European establishment for plushness, but the off-road prowess is above average. All Jeep Grand Cherokee models are sold with a five-year/100,000km maintenance plan and a five-year/100,000km warranty. 

The five-seat models are all priced at R20,000 less than their seven-seat counterparts.

Pricing of Jeep Grand Cherokee five-door range:  

Limited 3.6L 4x4 8AT — R1,329,900 

Overland 3.6L 4x4 8AT — R1,539,900 

Summit Reserve 3.6L 4x4 8AT — R1,735,900 

REVIEW: Jeep Grand Cherokee is a swaggering, refined family SUV

It's the grandest, most sophisticated and smooth-driving Jeep yet, writes Phuti Mpyane
Life
6 months ago

Manual Toyota GR Supra shifts into SA

More power and the option of a manual gearbox ups the appeal of Toyota's sports coupé
Life
4 days ago

REVIEW: Ford Everest Platinum earns a gold medal in family road trips

The range-topping SUV delivers hearty V6 performance and lays on the luxury
Life
4 days ago

Mazda brings its flagship CX-60 to SA

The largest Mazda on sale in the country comes with facial recognition
Life
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
REVIEW: Ford Everest Platinum earns a gold medal ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Why we need to do more to fight metabolic syndrome
Life
3.
Disney has bigger problems than black mermaids
Life / Arts & Entertainment
4.
Devlin Brown at the watercooler: Don’t listen to ...
Life
5.
Bezzecchi wins French MotoGP with Binder sixth
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

REVIEW: Fiat goes al fresco with 500X Sport

Life / Motoring

These were SA’s best-selling bakkies in March

Life / Motoring

Seven Jeep concepts to electrify upcoming US Easter Safari

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.