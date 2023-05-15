Jeep Grand Cherokee arrives in five-seater guise

Business Day TV speaks to Steven Schultz from Momentum
What censure for judge Denise Fisher after Supreme Court of Appeal finding?
The court sentenced two killers to 12 and 15 years, but the NPA appealed and sought harsher sentences
Former president insists he has ‘a right to obtain criminal justice’ for offences allegedly committed by his successor
Alphabet company adds two new features — ‘About this image’ and markups for AI images made using its tools — in an effort to reduce the spread of misinformation
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day companies reporter Nico Gous
The Standard Bank-owned group paid out R6.98bn in retail claims in 2022 to about 31,808 individuals and their beneficiaries
Hammer blow for the military and allies, but they could still shape the new government
How a young Gary Kirsten scored a ton with the help of the scorers
The brawny Ranger Raptor is simply the fastest and most off-road-capable bakkie there is
Jeep SA initially launched its latest model in seven-seat Grand Cherokee L guise. We previously tested this 5,204mm-long BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS fighter in 3.6 4x4 Overland specification, and found it a practical, luxurious and comfortable family SUV.
As a range, the latest Grand Cherokees are a resounding step up from the previous model. I recently tested this larger model but never tried out its off-road driving prowess. I got my shot last week when the company introduced the new and 292mm shorter, five-seater Grand Cherokee.
With a 4,912mm length this model is aimed squarely against the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE and other large premium SUVs. The 2,964mm wheelbase is slighter shorter than the German rivals but there’s plenty of room for adults with a large boot when you open the powered liftgate.
Three grades similar to its three-row cousin are available in the five-seat Grand Cherokee. You can choose between the entry-point Limited, mid-tier Overland and range-topping Summit Reserve. Our time with the latest addition was spent exclusively inside the generously specified Overland model.
Amenities include a 10.25-inch passenger side display screen, dual function adaptive cruise control, ventilated front seats, an off-road camera, park assist, panoramic sunroof, leather trim and a 19-speaker system among standard features.
Wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless charging pad, head-up display and two Bluetooth-enabled phones paired simultaneously, and a Tom-Tom navigation are also available.
However, mud-plugging was top of mind. The range-wide 210kW and 344Nm 3.6l V6 motor is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission feeding Jeep’s Quadra II Trac 4x4 system with five selectable modes: Auto, Sport, Snow, Mud/Sand and Rock. A Quadra lift air suspension with five selectable heights is also integrated, and we used these extensively to tame challenging terrain at Serendipity, Limpopo.
With a low-range mode and enhanced 28.4/30.1 degree departure/approach angles in the off-road tools mix, the Grand Cherokee Overland that sits on standard fitment 20-inch wheels used its highest 287mm ground clearance to easily scale steep and muddy inclines. It also crawled over rocks with the low-profile rubber, and waded a deep river (it’s rated with 610mm of water fording ability).
On tarmac, and on gravel, it was supremely comfortable. The agility and poise were evident, and it can be hustled along confidently through sweeping bends. The motor and transmission aren’t as sharp as the German rivals, but it’s rated with a frugal 9.9l/100km fuel average.
It’s also fitted with a slew of driving assistance systems, including speed collision warning with active braking, pedestrian/cyclist detection, active lane management, lane departure warning with lane keep assist, tyre-pressure monitoring and more. Additional features can include a night vision camera, drowsy driver detection system, parallel and perpendicular park assist.
The Overland specification is an in-betweener for daily luxury and active lifestyles. It can also tow 2.8-tonnes. Jeep SA says there’s no word from the headquarters on an SRT version, though, which is usually based on the short-wheelbase Grand Cherokee.
Whatever version you go for, the new Grand Cherokee draws level with the European establishment for plushness, but the off-road prowess is above average. All Jeep Grand Cherokee models are sold with a five-year/100,000km maintenance plan and a five-year/100,000km warranty.
The five-seat models are all priced at R20,000 less than their seven-seat counterparts.
Pricing of Jeep Grand Cherokee five-door range:
Limited 3.6L 4x4 8AT — R1,329,900
Overland 3.6L 4x4 8AT — R1,539,900
Summit Reserve 3.6L 4x4 8AT — R1,735,900
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
First Drive
Jeep Grand Cherokee arrives in five-seater guise
American luxury SUV takes its place alongside the recently-launched seven seater
Jeep SA initially launched its latest model in seven-seat Grand Cherokee L guise. We previously tested this 5,204mm-long BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS fighter in 3.6 4x4 Overland specification, and found it a practical, luxurious and comfortable family SUV.
As a range, the latest Grand Cherokees are a resounding step up from the previous model. I recently tested this larger model but never tried out its off-road driving prowess. I got my shot last week when the company introduced the new and 292mm shorter, five-seater Grand Cherokee.
With a 4,912mm length this model is aimed squarely against the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE and other large premium SUVs. The 2,964mm wheelbase is slighter shorter than the German rivals but there’s plenty of room for adults with a large boot when you open the powered liftgate.
Three grades similar to its three-row cousin are available in the five-seat Grand Cherokee. You can choose between the entry-point Limited, mid-tier Overland and range-topping Summit Reserve. Our time with the latest addition was spent exclusively inside the generously specified Overland model.
Amenities include a 10.25-inch passenger side display screen, dual function adaptive cruise control, ventilated front seats, an off-road camera, park assist, panoramic sunroof, leather trim and a 19-speaker system among standard features.
Wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless charging pad, head-up display and two Bluetooth-enabled phones paired simultaneously, and a Tom-Tom navigation are also available.
However, mud-plugging was top of mind. The range-wide 210kW and 344Nm 3.6l V6 motor is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission feeding Jeep’s Quadra II Trac 4x4 system with five selectable modes: Auto, Sport, Snow, Mud/Sand and Rock. A Quadra lift air suspension with five selectable heights is also integrated, and we used these extensively to tame challenging terrain at Serendipity, Limpopo.
With a low-range mode and enhanced 28.4/30.1 degree departure/approach angles in the off-road tools mix, the Grand Cherokee Overland that sits on standard fitment 20-inch wheels used its highest 287mm ground clearance to easily scale steep and muddy inclines. It also crawled over rocks with the low-profile rubber, and waded a deep river (it’s rated with 610mm of water fording ability).
On tarmac, and on gravel, it was supremely comfortable. The agility and poise were evident, and it can be hustled along confidently through sweeping bends. The motor and transmission aren’t as sharp as the German rivals, but it’s rated with a frugal 9.9l/100km fuel average.
It’s also fitted with a slew of driving assistance systems, including speed collision warning with active braking, pedestrian/cyclist detection, active lane management, lane departure warning with lane keep assist, tyre-pressure monitoring and more. Additional features can include a night vision camera, drowsy driver detection system, parallel and perpendicular park assist.
The Overland specification is an in-betweener for daily luxury and active lifestyles. It can also tow 2.8-tonnes. Jeep SA says there’s no word from the headquarters on an SRT version, though, which is usually based on the short-wheelbase Grand Cherokee.
Whatever version you go for, the new Grand Cherokee draws level with the European establishment for plushness, but the off-road prowess is above average. All Jeep Grand Cherokee models are sold with a five-year/100,000km maintenance plan and a five-year/100,000km warranty.
The five-seat models are all priced at R20,000 less than their seven-seat counterparts.
Pricing of Jeep Grand Cherokee five-door range:
Limited 3.6L 4x4 8AT — R1,329,900
Overland 3.6L 4x4 8AT — R1,539,900
Summit Reserve 3.6L 4x4 8AT — R1,735,900
REVIEW: Jeep Grand Cherokee is a swaggering, refined family SUV
Manual Toyota GR Supra shifts into SA
REVIEW: Ford Everest Platinum earns a gold medal in family road trips
Mazda brings its flagship CX-60 to SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
REVIEW: Fiat goes al fresco with 500X Sport
These were SA’s best-selling bakkies in March
Seven Jeep concepts to electrify upcoming US Easter Safari
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.