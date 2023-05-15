India’s carmakers agree to lower import tax on limited quota of vehicles

JSE little changed along with global peers
What censure for judge Denise Fisher after Supreme Court of Appeal finding?
Party will not expel diplomat after he accused SA of supplying arms to Russia
Former president insists he has ‘a right to obtain criminal justice’ for offences allegedly committed by his successor
Alphabet company adds two new features — ‘About this image’ and markups for AI images made using its tools — in an effort to reduce the spread of misinformation
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day companies reporter Nico Gous
The Standard Bank-owned group paid out R6.98bn in retail claims in 2022 to about 31,808 individuals and their beneficiaries
Hammer blow for the military and allies, but they could still shape the new government
Relegation fight at lower end of PSL log will be settled as league winds up on Saturday with final round of games
The brawny Ranger Raptor is simply the fastest and most off-road-capable bakkie there is
New Delhi — Indian carmakers have agreed to eliminate import tax on a limited number of vehicles in a trade deal with Britain “if the need arises”, according to a document seen by Reuters, offering better access to the world’s third-largest car market.
India now levies 70% and 100% tax on car imports which will be reduced in a phased manner to 10% by year five, but only for a maximum of 46,200 vehicles, according to a proposal made by the country’s leading car lobby group to the government.
“As a fallback, 0% would also be acceptable, if the need arises during the negotiations,” the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said in a submission to the commerce ministry which was seen by Reuters.
Outside this limited quota, SIAM has proposed reducing the import tax on cars to 30% over a 10-year period, a move Reuters has previously reported. SIAM is now also willing to explore more cuts after the fifth year depending on how the overall import volume from Britain grows, it said.
SIAM, which groups carmakers from India’s top-seller Maruti Suzuki, to majors such as Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra, and the commerce ministry did not respond to a request for comment.
India is one of the most protected car markets where import taxes are among the highest in the world of any major carmaking nation. This has drawn the ire of companies such as Tesla which shelved its entry plans in 2022.
The import tax reductions are aimed at opening up the Indian market, but some experts say it might not do much as the number of vehicles proposed under the scheme is small.
India sold a record 4-million cars in the country in the past fiscal year ending March 31 2023. SIAM’s proposal for zero duties is limited to 26,400 cars in the first year, increasing to a maximum of 46,200 over a decade.
“The number of units that will benefit from this quota should also be seen in the context of the Indian market size,” said an industry source aware of the proposal, which applies only to combustion engine cars with electric, hybrid, hydrogen and fuel cell vehicles excluded.
Britain has only a handful of car factories run by the likes of Nissan, BMW and Tata’s Jaguar Land Rover. SIAM’s proposal on zero duties, however, is more geared towards cars with smaller engines which could provide greater benefit to companies such as Nissan.
This is the first time Indian carmakers have agreed to such cuts, caving in to pressure from a government that wants them to give up their protectionist position. The companies have previously argued that such a move would dry up investment in domestic manufacturing by making imports cheaper and easier for global carmakers.
They also fear this could set a precedent in negotiating deals with others such as the EU, Japan or South Korea, sources have previously said.
India and Britain started negotiations in January 2022 for a trade pact that could double trade to $100bn by 2030. The two countries previously missed an October 2022 deadline to conclude the deal and continue talking through the proposed deal.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
India’s carmakers agree to lower import tax on limited quota of vehicles
India is one of the most protected car markets where import taxes are among the highest in the world
New Delhi — Indian carmakers have agreed to eliminate import tax on a limited number of vehicles in a trade deal with Britain “if the need arises”, according to a document seen by Reuters, offering better access to the world’s third-largest car market.
India now levies 70% and 100% tax on car imports which will be reduced in a phased manner to 10% by year five, but only for a maximum of 46,200 vehicles, according to a proposal made by the country’s leading car lobby group to the government.
“As a fallback, 0% would also be acceptable, if the need arises during the negotiations,” the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said in a submission to the commerce ministry which was seen by Reuters.
Outside this limited quota, SIAM has proposed reducing the import tax on cars to 30% over a 10-year period, a move Reuters has previously reported. SIAM is now also willing to explore more cuts after the fifth year depending on how the overall import volume from Britain grows, it said.
SIAM, which groups carmakers from India’s top-seller Maruti Suzuki, to majors such as Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra, and the commerce ministry did not respond to a request for comment.
India is one of the most protected car markets where import taxes are among the highest in the world of any major carmaking nation. This has drawn the ire of companies such as Tesla which shelved its entry plans in 2022.
The import tax reductions are aimed at opening up the Indian market, but some experts say it might not do much as the number of vehicles proposed under the scheme is small.
India sold a record 4-million cars in the country in the past fiscal year ending March 31 2023. SIAM’s proposal for zero duties is limited to 26,400 cars in the first year, increasing to a maximum of 46,200 over a decade.
“The number of units that will benefit from this quota should also be seen in the context of the Indian market size,” said an industry source aware of the proposal, which applies only to combustion engine cars with electric, hybrid, hydrogen and fuel cell vehicles excluded.
Britain has only a handful of car factories run by the likes of Nissan, BMW and Tata’s Jaguar Land Rover. SIAM’s proposal on zero duties, however, is more geared towards cars with smaller engines which could provide greater benefit to companies such as Nissan.
This is the first time Indian carmakers have agreed to such cuts, caving in to pressure from a government that wants them to give up their protectionist position. The companies have previously argued that such a move would dry up investment in domestic manufacturing by making imports cheaper and easier for global carmakers.
They also fear this could set a precedent in negotiating deals with others such as the EU, Japan or South Korea, sources have previously said.
India and Britain started negotiations in January 2022 for a trade pact that could double trade to $100bn by 2030. The two countries previously missed an October 2022 deadline to conclude the deal and continue talking through the proposed deal.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Uber announces shift to EVs in India
Indian carmakers propose cutting tax to 30% on imported vehicles
Ensure your rear seat belts are working, Uber tells India drivers
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.