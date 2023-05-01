Life / Motoring

FORMULA ONE

Formula One investigating last-lap pit lane incident in Baku

Esteban Ocon’s ‘shambolic’ pit stop when he nearly ran into people near the end of the race prompts the FIA to review procedures

01 May 2023 - 23:57 Alan Baldwin
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix ended controversially when Alpine's Esteban Ocon pitted on the last lap and nearly hit photographers standing in the pitlane. Picture: REUTERS
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix ended controversially when Alpine's Esteban Ocon pitted on the last lap and nearly hit photographers standing in the pitlane. Picture: REUTERS

Formula One’s governing body opened an investigation after Alpine’s Esteban Ocon pitted on the last lap of Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix with mechanics and photographers jumping out of the way.

Frenchman Ocon had not pitted until that point, with a change of tyres mandatory.

Sky Sports television commentators called the scenes, with a throng of people already in the pit lane as the car arrived, “an absolute shambles” and an FIA spokesperson said it was being looked into.

The photographers were gathered in front of the parc ferme area in the pit lane where the top three finishers park up after the slowing down lap, while mechanics were celebrating on the pit wall.

Race director Niels Wittich warned teams at the previous race in Australia that they risked punishment if personnel climb pit wall fences to celebrate as their drivers took the chequered flag.

“The regulations I think are quite clear. The team manager had discussed it with the mechanics before the race,” said Red Bull team boss Christian Horner, whose drivers Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen finished first and second respectively.

“I think if you look they’ve all got their feet in contact with the concrete of the pit wall.

“It’s crazy when we’re getting into regulating where the feet of the mechanics are,” he said, adding that the situation with photographers did need reviewing, however.

“Esteban is within his rights to pit on the last lap and finish the race in the pit lane if he wanted to,” said Horner.

“That’s something that the FIA need to perhaps police a little better before the end of a race.”

Reuters

Toyota beats Ferrari and Porsche to win Portimao six-hour

There is renewed interest in the World Endurance Championship with several manufacturers returning
Life
1 week ago

Bentley marks the 20th anniversary of Le Mans win

Continental GT and GTC boast racing-inspired details and a 335km/h top speed
Life
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Bold, new Suzuki Grand Vitara arrives in SA
Life / Motoring
2.
REVIEW: BMW 740i rocks the boat quietly
Life / Motoring
3.
Formula One investigating last-lap pit lane ...
Life / Motoring
4.
NEW MODELS: Special edition a nod to Dakar
Life / Motoring
5.
Beijing X55 arrives with eye-catching style and ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Max Verstappen says he can be pleased with second on a learning day

Sport / Other Sport

Netflix plans a movie on late F1 great Ayrton Senna

Life / Motoring

Mercedes-AMG One sets Monza lap record

Life / Motoring

F1 reduces races to 23 after axing Chinese Grand Prix

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.