Max Verstappen says he can be pleased with second on a learning day

Dutch driver leads Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez narrowly in two-horse title race

01 May 2023 - 19:12 Alan Baldwin
Second placed Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, April 30 2023. Picture: RUDY CAREZZEVOLI/GETTY IMAGES
Baku — Double Formula One world champion Max Verstappen found the silver lining in finishing second to Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez in Azerbaijan on Sunday.

The team’s third one-two finish in four races this season left Verstappen six points clear of the Mexican in a two-horse title battle.

The Dutch driver started on the front row in Baku, taking the lead from Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc on lap four but pitting just before the safety car was deployed. Perez, yet to pit and able to do so without losing position, made the most of his good fortune.

Verstappen said he had been experimenting all race with steering wheel settings, looking for a better balance in the car.

“I actually think that I found a good compromise towards the end of the race because I think my last 10 laps were a lot stronger. And I felt a lot happier with the car, how everything was behaving,” he told reporters.

“So I think all in all, I can be quite pleased with second. I mean, of course you always want to win, right? But I think sometimes you need these kinds of weekends to learn and have a better understanding of the car, of what the car needs to go faster.

“And sometimes on the street circuit like this, it really comes out. Sometimes these kinds of things might get a bit masked on a normal track because of downforce and just the general behaviour of a car. So, maybe this was a good day, you know, to go forward.”

Reuters

Mercedes-AMG One sets Monza lap record

The hyper Benz with complex engineering blitzed the famous F1 track faster than any other production car
3 weeks ago

Netflix plans a movie on late F1 great Ayrton Senna

The miniseries will cover the three-times world champion’s racing career and personal life
1 month ago

Common sense is needed before issuing penalties, says George Russell

The Mercedes driver and director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association was handed a five-second penalty for lining up slightly out of position on ...
1 month ago
