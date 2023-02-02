Life / Motoring

NEWS

Ferrari sets new sales record in 2022

Italian marque sells 13,221 cars in 2022 or 18.5% more than in 2021

02 February 2023 - 16:01 Staff Writer and Reuters
ddd Picture: SUPPLIED
ddd Picture: SUPPLIED

Ferrari said on Thursday it enjoyed “even stronger” results in 2023 after posting a 16% rise in its core earnings in 2022, supported by higher sales of its luxury sports cars.

The Italian carmaker sold 13,221 units in 2022, a new record and an 18.5% increase over 2021, driven by the Ferrari Portofino M and the SF90 family, as well as the 296 GTB and the 812 Competizione.

Last year ended with outstanding financial results that met and exceeded our guidance and set new records across all metrics, such as a net profit of €939m and an industrial free cash-flow generation of €758m,” said Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna.

“These figures provide the base for an even stronger 2023, fuelled by a persistently high demand for our products worldwide.”

The Milan-listed company’s share extended its gains after results were published. By 11.45am GMT the price was up 1.8%,

In the fourth quarter, adjusted Ebitda (earnings before tax) rose 18% to €469m.

“These figures provide the base for an even stronger 2023, fuelled by a persistently high demand for our products worldwide,” said Vigna.

“Ferrari reported a strong performance with attractive profit margins and one of the most significant volume increases over the last 10-12 years,” said Third Bridge analyst Orwa Mohamad. The new Purosangue all-wheel drive four-seater will increase Ferrari’s customer base in 2023.

Deliveries of Ferrari’s new €390,000 Purosangue are expected to start in 2023’s second quarter. The company says orders for it outstripped its most ambitious expectations.

Purosangue is unveiled as Ferrari’s first ‘SUV’

The four-seater is said to drive like a true Ferrari even though it weighs more than two tonnes and has a 185mm ground clearance
Life
4 months ago

Luxury-car sales soar to new records in 2022

From Lamborghinis to Rolls-Royces, well-heeled buyers are on an unprecedented spending spree
Life
3 weeks ago

Electric power is ‘perfect’ for the brand — Rolls-Royce boss

Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös speaks to Denis Droppa about the silent-propulsion revolution taking place at the luxury carmaker
Life
12 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Are the days of car ownership numbered?
Life / Motoring
2.
Travel: Exploring the lesser known ‘Garden Route’
Life
3.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
4.
REVIEW: Renault Koleos delivers economy and ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Mercedes-Benz updates its GLE and GLE Coupé SUVs
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

For sale: one very special Mercedes-McLaren

Life / Motoring

Bevy of Ferraris to be auctioned, including a rare 250 GT SWB California Spider

Life / Motoring

Luxury-car sales soar to new records in 2022

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.