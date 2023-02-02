Ferrari sets new sales record in 2022

Business Day TV talks to Simon Brown from JustOneLap
Ramaphosa’s repeated assurances are ever more empty amid the omnishambles the economy has become
Survey of voters across political party lines reveals most respondents believe there are better opportunities abroad
The deputy president remains in his role despite not winning any position at the ANC's elective conference in December
The miner blames lower grades at its Mogalakwena operations and infrastructure closures for decreased production
Business Day TV speaks to International Monetary Fund’s Max Alier
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
US Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb will enable Ukrainian forces to hit targets at twice the distance now possible
Resilient runner Cian Oldknow is likely to be heading to the World Championships in Australia in February
Italian luxury-car maker reports fourth-quarter profit that beats analyst estimates
Ferrari said on Thursday it enjoyed “even stronger” results in 2023 after posting a 16% rise in its core earnings in 2022, supported by higher sales of its luxury sports cars.
The Italian carmaker sold 13,221 units in 2022, a new record and an 18.5% increase over 2021, driven by the Ferrari Portofino M and the SF90 family, as well as the 296 GTB and the 812 Competizione.
“Last year ended with outstanding financial results that met and exceeded our guidance and set new records across all metrics, such as a net profit of €939m and an industrial free cash-flow generation of €758m,” said Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna.
“These figures provide the base for an even stronger 2023, fuelled by a persistently high demand for our products worldwide.”
The Milan-listed company’s share extended its gains after results were published. By 11.45am GMT the price was up 1.8%,
In the fourth quarter, adjusted Ebitda (earnings before tax) rose 18% to €469m.
“These figures provide the base for an even stronger 2023, fuelled by a persistently high demand for our products worldwide,” said Vigna.
“Ferrari reported a strong performance with attractive profit margins and one of the most significant volume increases over the last 10-12 years,” said Third Bridge analyst Orwa Mohamad. The new Purosangue all-wheel drive four-seater will increase Ferrari’s customer base in 2023.
Deliveries of Ferrari’s new €390,000 Purosangue are expected to start in 2023’s second quarter. The company says orders for it outstripped its most ambitious expectations.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS
Ferrari sets new sales record in 2022
Italian marque sells 13,221 cars in 2022 or 18.5% more than in 2021
Ferrari said on Thursday it enjoyed “even stronger” results in 2023 after posting a 16% rise in its core earnings in 2022, supported by higher sales of its luxury sports cars.
The Italian carmaker sold 13,221 units in 2022, a new record and an 18.5% increase over 2021, driven by the Ferrari Portofino M and the SF90 family, as well as the 296 GTB and the 812 Competizione.
“Last year ended with outstanding financial results that met and exceeded our guidance and set new records across all metrics, such as a net profit of €939m and an industrial free cash-flow generation of €758m,” said Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna.
“These figures provide the base for an even stronger 2023, fuelled by a persistently high demand for our products worldwide.”
The Milan-listed company’s share extended its gains after results were published. By 11.45am GMT the price was up 1.8%,
In the fourth quarter, adjusted Ebitda (earnings before tax) rose 18% to €469m.
“These figures provide the base for an even stronger 2023, fuelled by a persistently high demand for our products worldwide,” said Vigna.
“Ferrari reported a strong performance with attractive profit margins and one of the most significant volume increases over the last 10-12 years,” said Third Bridge analyst Orwa Mohamad. The new Purosangue all-wheel drive four-seater will increase Ferrari’s customer base in 2023.
Deliveries of Ferrari’s new €390,000 Purosangue are expected to start in 2023’s second quarter. The company says orders for it outstripped its most ambitious expectations.
Purosangue is unveiled as Ferrari’s first ‘SUV’
Luxury-car sales soar to new records in 2022
Electric power is ‘perfect’ for the brand — Rolls-Royce boss
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
For sale: one very special Mercedes-McLaren
Bevy of Ferraris to be auctioned, including a rare 250 GT SWB California Spider
Luxury-car sales soar to new records in 2022
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.