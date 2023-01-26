Life / Motoring

International News

Bevy of Ferraris to be auctioned, including a rare 250 GT SWB California Spider

It's one of only 37 made with a covered headlight design, and finished in the one-off colour scheme of Azzurro Metallizzato

26 January 2023 - 05:00 Motor News Reporter
The star of the show is this limited-production 250 GT SWB Carlifornia. Picture: SUPPLIED
The star of the show is this limited-production 250 GT SWB Carlifornia. Picture: SUPPLIED

International auction house Gooding & Company has unveiled a one-of-a-kind 1962 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider as the star car of its upcoming, highly anticipated two-day Amelia Island Auctions in March.

The event will also feature several premier examples of the finest classic Ferrari models, including a 250 GT Tour de France Berlinetta, a 250 MM Spider, a 275 GTB/4, and a 365 GTB/4 Daytona Spider, among others.

This incredible line-up of Maranello’s finest Ferraris will cross the auction block on Thursday, March 2 and Friday, March 3 at Gooding & Company’s marquee at the Omni Amelia Island Resort. 

The Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider that's estimated to cost about $20,000,000 (R344m) featured striking coachwork by Carrozzeria Scaglietti, and aimed at young, well-heeled enthusiasts who wanted a stylish yet highly capable sports car equally at home on the road or on the track.

Built specifically for the American market, the California Spider featured a swept-back windscreen, minimal interior appointments, lightweight folding top, and competition-inspired bucket seats.

After earlier examples built on the long-wheelbase (LWB) chassis, Ferrari introduced its short-wheelbase (SWB) iteration in 1960 to complement the launch of the similarly short-wheelbase Berlinetta.

The resulting chassis was more sophisticated, with standard four-wheel Dunlop disc brakes, a more refined suspension, and new outside-plug tipo 168 engines. The Scaglietti body of the short-wheelbase was accommodated to incorporate a more aggressive and sporty appearance, with curvaceous front fenders, muscular rear haunches, and a more luxurious interior.

Between 1957 and 1963, Ferrari built just 106 examples of the 250 GT California Spiders: 50 of the early LWB version, and 56 of the final SWB variant. 

The 1962 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider presented here is chassis no. 3099 GT. Boasting the preferred covered headlight treatment applied to just 37 examples, the rare example which was completed in February 1962 was finished in the one-off colour scheme of an aquamarine-hued Azzurro Metallizzato (MM 16240) exterior with Naturale Connolly Vaumol leather upholstery.

The 1968 365 GTB/4 that succeeded the 275 GTB/4 will also be on the auction floor. Picture: SUPPLIED
The 1968 365 GTB/4 that succeeded the 275 GTB/4 will also be on the auction floor. Picture: SUPPLIED

Initially displayed as one of several new models on Luigi Chinetti’s stand at the New York International Auto Show in 1962, this example was then shipped to California, where it was used as a daily driver before eventually being acquired circa 1970 by car collector Rudi Klein.

In 1972, the California Spider was discovered and purchased by Charles Betz and Fred Peters, two Ferrari collectors based in Southern California. In the early 2000s, Betz and Peters restored 3099 GT to exacting concours standards, employing hot rod painter Stan Betz to carefully colour-match the exterior to its original splendour. 

The restoration was completed in 2004, and 3099 GT subsequently made its debut at the 40th Annual Ferrari Club of America National Concours at the Quail Lodge in Carmel.

Two years later, in 2006, it was displayed at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and the Cavallino Classic in Palm Beach, where it won a Platinum Award and the prestigious Judges Cup.

In 2008, this California Spider was granted Ferrari Classiche Red Book certification confirming that it still retains its original chassis, coachwork, engine, gearbox, rear axle, and ancillary components.

Since then, 3099 GT has taken centre stage in one of the most important Ferrari collections in North America, rarely displayed publicly and only to the greatest acclaim. In 2010, it received a First in Class award at the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, and in 2020, it received the 250 GT SWB California Spider Cup at the Cavallino Classic.

Gooding & Company says it’s honoured to present this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire such a remarkable, covered-headlight SWB California Spider, which has belonged to only two Ferrari collections since 1972, presented here with Ferrari Classiche certification, documented history, and a striking, singular colour scheme.

The event will also feature several classic Ferrari models, including a 250 GT Tour de France Berlinetta, a 250 MM Spider, a 275 GTB/4, and a 365 GTB/4 Daytona Spider, among others. But none is as storied as the 250 GTO.

The 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO. Picture: SUPPLIED
The 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO. Picture: SUPPLIED

Ferrari 250 GTO

The Ferrari 250 GTO, of which only 36 units were built,  was produced by Ferrari from 1962 to 1964 for homologation into the FIA's Group 3 Grand Touring Car racing category.

“GTO” stands for Gran Turismo Omologato, Italian for “Grand Touring Homologated”. It was powered by a 3.0l V12 engine and the “250” denotes the displacement in cubic centimetres of each of its cylinders.

A 1963 250 GTO sold for a reputed $70m (R975m) in 2018 — a record price for a car in that year.

BMW ‘Gusheshe’ auctioned in SA for R900,000

In the run-up to this weekend’s auction, the classic cars on offer were viewed online by more than 3.3-million people in 93 countries.
Life
1 month ago

Exclusive, rally-bred Ferrari 288 GTO Evoluzione on auction

Only six of these rare 370km/h unicorns meant for Group B rallying were ever made
Life
3 months ago

World’s most expensive car sells for a record R2.2bn

The rare 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Coupé is considered the ‘Mona Lisa’ of cars
Life
8 months ago

Rare Alfa GTV 6 3.0 fetches R1.1m at Bryanston auction

Homegrown rarity remains in SA after intense bidding war between 15,000 local and international investors
Life
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
These were SA’s most popular cars of 2022
Life / Motoring
2.
Eight ‘alternative’ podcasts for book lovers
Life / Books
3.
Technology’s casualties pile up in the name of ...
Life
4.
VW Tiguan Allspace is a long-distance ace
Life / Motoring
5.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Pair of Continental GTs pay tribute to Bentley’s Bathurst win

Life / Motoring

Bridgestone is official tyre supplier to the Huracán Sterrato

Life / Motoring

Futuristic, plush new BMW 7 Series now on sale in SA

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.