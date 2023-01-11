Auto industry projects its future in Las Vegas

Investors are waiting for the release of US inflation data and Federal Reserve chair’s address for insight into US direction of monetary policy
The motor show has been a dying breed for a few years and many car companies are not even attending the ones that are still going. There were plenty of them at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas though, as were automotive suppliers, showcasing everything from sensors to complete cars. The hot topics were the in-car experience and autonomous tech, but there were lots of new concept cars to get excited about too.
The biggest news was the reveal of the BMW i Vision Dee, or Digital Emotional Experience. We’ve seen a few Vision cars from BMW, but this is the first clear indication at what its Neue Klasse electric vehicles (EVs) could look like when they go on sale in 2025. It features a much cleaner design than we’ve seen in BMWs lately and even boasts some cues from models like the first 3 Series, the E21 in the 1970s.
There’s nothing heritage about its tech though, with laser projectors inside the car that can provide images on the windows as you approach, or for those inside. Even the windscreen can be turned into a mixed reality display, meaning that you can see the road you are driving on, but it could look like you are under the sea, in a fantasy world or a game. The vehicle can also change colour like a chameleon using E Ink. How much of this tech will be in the finished car remains to be seen.
We’re also not sure what elements of the Peugeot Inception will feature in its cars from 2025. The French marque says the concept shows its new design plans, but apart from the identifiable claw signature lighting, we suspect things will be toned down significantly. Inside the steering wheel is said to replicate the gaming world and it features a central screen with all the driving information and infotainment.
Clever technology
Volkswagen sort of gave us a look at its new ID.7. Wearing electroluminescent camouflage, we stood in a dark room and watched the clever technology put on a light show. The ID.7 also has an augmented reality display inside and VW is claiming its new flagship sedan will have a driving range of 700km.
Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) announced the name of their first collaborative brand will be Afeela and they showed their first concept model too. Due to go into production in 2025, the prototype features an exterior media bar to communicate with those outside the car and an interior that SHM says will “wrap the occupants in a soft cocoon”. That should give you all the “A-feels”, then.
Not surprisingly, CES also provided plenty of robotaxis and mobility solutions. From the fantastic folding Yadea micro-bike to the capsule and electric platform combination of the IntelDesign Climb-E, there was something for every urban situation.
US autonomous ride-hailing company Waymo revealed the second generation of its robotaxi. It’s ditching the Jaguar I-Pace and turning to Chinese company Geely and its Zeekr brand to design and engineer a brand new solution with more passenger space, more tech and a slightly MPV-like design, as well as more screens and passenger interaction. Famous Italian design house Pininfarina showcased the new Holon Mover, an urban mobility pod, and, of course, there were various concepts for flying cars, which aren’t cars at all.
Big focus was directed to the consumer experience too, especially when it comes to displays and how we interact with them. There was exciting news from Samsung-owned Harman, which revealed its new Ready Display Neo QLED screen. This finally brings in-car screens up to date with our TVs and smartphones, using Samsung tech to provide hi-res colours and definition, something that has been strangely lacking when it comes to our cars.
Continental showed dashboard trim with hidden-until-needed icons and displays with three-dimensional graphics. Going even further, we might not even have screens at all, like the laser projectors in the BMW concept and even holograms, which were on show.
There were lots of solutions for everything from driver-assistance systems for parking and off-road driving through to fully autonomous sensors and vehicles, some of which are for today and others for tomorrow.
Once again CES was as much a motor show as it was a tech show, and it gave us a glimpse of a future that is coming quicker than ever.
TECHNOLOGY
Auto industry projects its future in Las Vegas
Mark Smyth travelled to the US gambling mecca to see the technology of tomorrow’s cars at the Consumer Electronics Show
