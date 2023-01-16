REVIEW: BMW iX3 is a convincing urban mate

Business Day TV talks to Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx
Government wants an open tender to compete with Chinese Railway Rolling Stock Corporation
Business Day TV speaks to DA leader John Steenhuisen
Steenhuisen is the only candidate who has thus far accepted nomination for the top job in the party
The company says it disputes the ‘accuracy and basis of the assessment, including the methodology used in conducting the audit’
Business Day TV speaks to Alexforbes economist Murendeni Nengovhela
Private tourism industry and government urged to work together to market the country
Interior ministry says it will defend the policy, which is central to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s plan to stem an influx of migrants
Still, the outstanding report on the Netherlands debacle is an embarrassment for director of cricket Enoch Nkwe
The German company has nailed it again with the fully-electric X3, writes Phuti Mpyane
BMW has become very good at the electric vehicle (EV) game. After spending time with and being impressed by the sedan i4, it was time to check what's in store in the new iX3, the electric version of the X3 SUV.
This battery-powered model benefits from the range-wide aesthetic enhancements of slimmer headlights, twin-power domes on the bonnet and restyled tail light clusters introduced in 2021. It’s distinctly eye-catching thanks to stylish 20-inch M aerodynamic alloy wheels, a R13,600 optional extra, but the rest is pure X3.
Accommodating a rack of batteries in the floor panel leaves it 175kg heavier, 8mm lower and with a 40l deficit in boot space than standard models. It’s rated with a 510l cargo bay which is enough by market standards, and this can be expanded by folding down the rear seats to yield 1,560l. The wheelbase is unchanged at a roomy 2,864mm.
The iX3 is available in M Sport range only, with either the Inspiring or Impressive feature packs. The former is fitted to the test car and brings metallic paintwork, adaptive suspension, automatic tailgate operation, a panoramic glass roof, electrically adjustable seats, a sport leather steering wheel, a storage package and three-zone automatic climate control system with pre-heating and pre-conditioning function. The Impressive spec adds acoustic glazing, head-up display, a Harman Kardon Surround Sound System and BMW IconicSounds.
Our test unit also featured black Vernasca leather, smartphone connectivity, parking assist with camera, heated driver and front passenger seats, adaptive LED headlights with high-beam assist, leather M steering wheel and Connected Drive as part of standard equipment.
The single electric motor sends 210kW and 400Nm to the rear axle. It's not the most powerful of the genre but a powerful rush of speed comes with a prod of the throttle. BMW reckons it takes 6.8 seconds to sprint from 0-100km/h yet it felt more rapid than that. Top speed is a modest 180km/h and BMW claims a 460km range on a full charge.
The test car returned 390km before it was dangerously close to empty — enough mileage for my urban travel needs.
It has customisable driving modes of Comfort, Sport and Eco Pro. Charging the 80kWh battery from about 10% capacity to full takes about six hours on an AC charger, and it should take two to three hours on a DC charger.
On the road, the iX3 wafts impeccably and the damping does an excellent job of absorbing bumps and crevices. It’s not easily caught out by loose surfaces or sharp bends thanks to a well sorted chassis, and good grip despite low-rolling resistance rubber.
Stability control monitors any mishaps, and you can confidently enjoy yourself with high speed cornering. Be gentle on the throttle when pulling away, maintain city speed limits and use the integrated energy recuperation systems and there should be sufficient juice in the batteries to last for longer ranges.
Enjoy speedier driving and it will empty its batteries cells quicker.
Another positive spin for the iX3 is the R1,306,000 asked by its maker. This represents huge savings of R372,000 and R438,600 over the Mercedes-Benz EQC and Audi E-tron 55 quattro, respectively. The iX3 also undercuts the Jaguar i-Pace EV400 by R768,300, and it's worth noting the fantastic price parity between the iX3 and its conventional BMW cousins. It costs a paltry 10k more than the BMW X3 3.0d.
You buy the iX3 because you want the marketable strengths of the X3 range, but relying on the scarce Eskom juice. Admittedly, this is a pitfall mindset in these days of load-shedding but it doesn't take away from the iX3 being a brilliantly executed and relatively affordable electric SUV.
It's the car to consider if work and play is strictly within suburban borders, but the X3 3.0d is the more attractive choice for nomadic lifestyles.
ENGINE
Type: Electric
Capacity: 80kWh
Power: 210kW
Torque: 400Nm
TRANSMISSION
Type: Single-speed
DRIVETRAIN
Type: Rear-wheel drive
PERFORMANCE
Top speed: 180km/h (claimed)
0-100km/h: 6.8 seconds (claimed)
Range: 461km (claimed); 390km (as tested)
Emissions: 0g/km
STANDARD FEATURES
Navigation, climate control, Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, keyless start, adaptive suspension, power tailgate, panoramic glass roof, electric seats, sport leather steering wheel, three-zone automatic climate control, pre-heating and cooling function, stability control, ABS, start-off assistant, hill descent control, six airbags, rain sensor wipers, park distance control, drive modes, tyre pressure sensor, electric mirrors, six airbags
COST OF OWNERSHIP
Warranty: Two-years/unlimited km vehicle; eight years/100,000km battery
Maintenance plan: Five years/100,000km
Price: R1,306,400
Lease*: R27,851 per month
* at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit
WE LIKE: Looks, performance drive quality, zero fuel consumption
WE DISLIKE: Load-shedding
VERDICT: The perfect X3 for urbanites
Design *****
Performance ****
Economy *****
Ride *****
Handling *****
Safety *****
Value For Money *****
Overall *****
Mercedes-Benz EQC, 300kW/760Nm — R1,679,000
Audi Etron 55 quattro 300kW/664Nm — R1,745,000
Jaguar i-Pace EV400 AWD Black, 294kW/696Nm — R2,074,000
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Road Test
REVIEW: BMW iX3 is a convincing urban mate
The German manufacturer has nailed it again with the fully-electric X3, writes Phuti Mpyane
BMW has become very good at the electric vehicle (EV) game. After spending time with and being impressed by the sedan i4, it was time to check what's in store in the new iX3, the electric version of the X3 SUV.
This battery-powered model benefits from the range-wide aesthetic enhancements of slimmer headlights, twin-power domes on the bonnet and restyled tail light clusters introduced in 2021. It’s distinctly eye-catching thanks to stylish 20-inch M aerodynamic alloy wheels, a R13,600 optional extra, but the rest is pure X3.
Accommodating a rack of batteries in the floor panel leaves it 175kg heavier, 8mm lower and with a 40l deficit in boot space than standard models. It’s rated with a 510l cargo bay which is enough by market standards, and this can be expanded by folding down the rear seats to yield 1,560l. The wheelbase is unchanged at a roomy 2,864mm.
The iX3 is available in M Sport range only, with either the Inspiring or Impressive feature packs. The former is fitted to the test car and brings metallic paintwork, adaptive suspension, automatic tailgate operation, a panoramic glass roof, electrically adjustable seats, a sport leather steering wheel, a storage package and three-zone automatic climate control system with pre-heating and pre-conditioning function. The Impressive spec adds acoustic glazing, head-up display, a Harman Kardon Surround Sound System and BMW IconicSounds.
Our test unit also featured black Vernasca leather, smartphone connectivity, parking assist with camera, heated driver and front passenger seats, adaptive LED headlights with high-beam assist, leather M steering wheel and Connected Drive as part of standard equipment.
The single electric motor sends 210kW and 400Nm to the rear axle. It's not the most powerful of the genre but a powerful rush of speed comes with a prod of the throttle. BMW reckons it takes 6.8 seconds to sprint from 0-100km/h yet it felt more rapid than that. Top speed is a modest 180km/h and BMW claims a 460km range on a full charge.
The test car returned 390km before it was dangerously close to empty — enough mileage for my urban travel needs.
It has customisable driving modes of Comfort, Sport and Eco Pro. Charging the 80kWh battery from about 10% capacity to full takes about six hours on an AC charger, and it should take two to three hours on a DC charger.
On the road, the iX3 wafts impeccably and the damping does an excellent job of absorbing bumps and crevices. It’s not easily caught out by loose surfaces or sharp bends thanks to a well sorted chassis, and good grip despite low-rolling resistance rubber.
Stability control monitors any mishaps, and you can confidently enjoy yourself with high speed cornering. Be gentle on the throttle when pulling away, maintain city speed limits and use the integrated energy recuperation systems and there should be sufficient juice in the batteries to last for longer ranges.
Enjoy speedier driving and it will empty its batteries cells quicker.
Another positive spin for the iX3 is the R1,306,000 asked by its maker. This represents huge savings of R372,000 and R438,600 over the Mercedes-Benz EQC and Audi E-tron 55 quattro, respectively. The iX3 also undercuts the Jaguar i-Pace EV400 by R768,300, and it's worth noting the fantastic price parity between the iX3 and its conventional BMW cousins. It costs a paltry 10k more than the BMW X3 3.0d.
You buy the iX3 because you want the marketable strengths of the X3 range, but relying on the scarce Eskom juice. Admittedly, this is a pitfall mindset in these days of load-shedding but it doesn't take away from the iX3 being a brilliantly executed and relatively affordable electric SUV.
It's the car to consider if work and play is strictly within suburban borders, but the X3 3.0d is the more attractive choice for nomadic lifestyles.
Image: SUPPLIED
Tech Specs
ENGINE
Type: Electric
Capacity: 80kWh
Power: 210kW
Torque: 400Nm
TRANSMISSION
Type: Single-speed
DRIVETRAIN
Type: Rear-wheel drive
PERFORMANCE
Top speed: 180km/h (claimed)
0-100km/h: 6.8 seconds (claimed)
Range: 461km (claimed); 390km (as tested)
Emissions: 0g/km
STANDARD FEATURES
Navigation, climate control, Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, keyless start, adaptive suspension, power tailgate, panoramic glass roof, electric seats, sport leather steering wheel, three-zone automatic climate control, pre-heating and cooling function, stability control, ABS, start-off assistant, hill descent control, six airbags, rain sensor wipers, park distance control, drive modes, tyre pressure sensor, electric mirrors, six airbags
COST OF OWNERSHIP
Warranty: Two-years/unlimited km vehicle; eight years/100,000km battery
Maintenance plan: Five years/100,000km
Price: R1,306,400
Lease*: R27,851 per month
* at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit
BMW iX3 M Sport
WE LIKE: Looks, performance drive quality, zero fuel consumption
WE DISLIKE: Load-shedding
VERDICT: The perfect X3 for urbanites
MOTOR NEWS star rating
Design *****
Performance ****
Economy *****
Ride *****
Handling *****
Safety *****
Value For Money *****
Overall *****
Competition
Mercedes-Benz EQC, 300kW/760Nm — R1,679,000
Audi Etron 55 quattro 300kW/664Nm — R1,745,000
Jaguar i-Pace EV400 AWD Black, 294kW/696Nm — R2,074,000
Luxury-car sales soar to new records in 2022
Auto industry projects its future in Las Vegas
Unthirsty Volvo T8 Recharge hybrid is the pick of XC90 range
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
These were SA’s best selling new vehicles in December
EQE to be launched as Mercedes’ fifth electric car in SA
Suzuki wants to plug into Toyota’s EV know-how
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.