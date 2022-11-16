WATCH: Rimac Nevera sets new EV top-speed record

Central banks' next steps on interest rates amid signs of cooling inflation are likely to be the short-term focus
The Rimac Nevera is now officially the fastest electric production car in the world after it managed to reach 412km/h around the Automotive Testing Papenburg track in Germany, a 12.3km oval that sports a pair of 4km straights and two curves with 49.7º banking.
Now just in case you need a quick refresher, this Croatian-built, all-electric supercar is armed with a 6,960-cell, 120kWh lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide battery pack that powers four (one at each wheel) liquid-cooled permanent magnet synchronous motors. Combined they produce a mighty 1,427kW and 2,360Nm. For this record-setting run the Nevera was shod with road-legal Michelin Cup 2R tyres.
Once test driver Miro Zrnčević learnt to perfect his exit from the banked curves, he was able to unleash 100% of the power available and accelerate down the straight to reach the 412km/h as registered on the Racelogic V-box, a precision GPS measurement device.
“To travel at 412km/h means travelling at a third of the speed of sound,” says Zrnčević.
“Simply achieving that in a road car is incredibly complex, but in Nevera we have created a car that can travel long distances on a single charge, tackle tight and twisting race tracks, drift and break straight-line speed records for acceleration and VO2 Max.
“I’ve driven Nevera since it first turned a wheel, and to see the perfectly honed car that it is today is a really emotional moment. The most important thing I have learnt during the top-speed attempt is how composed and stable the car was, confirming that our aerodynamics and vehicle dynamics teams have done an amazing job.”
Hit the play button and watch this electrifying feat for yourself.
