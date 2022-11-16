×

Cool down with new Range Rover Arctic ice academy adventure

16 November 2022 - 17:53 Motor News Reporter
The new Range Rover Sport and its Velar cousin will be used for snow drifting courses for the adventure. Picture: SUPPLIED
With the hot season firming its grip on SA, an option to cool down properly is to take advantage of the company’s ice driving academy while learning to drift the new Range Rover Sport or the Velar on ice. 

The academy takes place in Arjeplog, Sweden, at a specially built handling track, including off-road excursions to the Arctic Circle, or enjoy the thrill of controlling a dogsled team as it races through the icy wilderness.

Each experience includes a visit to the Jaguar Land Rover cold-climate test centre where new models are tested to extremes ahead of their release.

Clients can curate their adventure by adding further experiences to their itinerary, such as commandeering a powerful snowmobile through the frozen landscapes of Arjeplog. All-ice drives offer authentic Swedish accommodation at the Hotel Silverhatten, with its views of lakes and mountains. Clients can also share the adventure with a non-driving plus-one having a choice of daily Arctic activities.

David Griffiths, brand experience senior manager said: The Range Rover Ice Academy will take your breath away — from the performance, refinement and all-terrain capability of the new Range Rover Sport to the spectacular Arctic landscape. Whichever ice drive you choose, you’ll be honing your winter driving skills in the most visceral way imaginable.”

Four-day driving adventures are now available to book for February and March 2023 and three- and two-day experiences are also offered. Bookings can be made through Jaguar Land Rover SA.

The specially design Range Rover drifting course on the icy plains of Sweden. Picture: SUPPLIED
