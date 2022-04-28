×

Life / Motoring

International News

Exclusive Hennessey Mammoth is a 755kW six-wheeler bakkie

The enormous pickup is powered by a modified Hellcat engine and only 12 models will be made

28 April 2022 - 05:00 Phuti Mpyane
The monster creepy-crawly is created out of a Dodge Ram TRX 1000. Picture: SUPPLIED
The monster creepy-crawly is created out of a Dodge Ram TRX 1000. Picture: SUPPLIED

American modified car gurus Hennessey — curators of the Hennessey Venom F5 hyper car that's vying for a top speed of over 500km/h — are to start building their biggest and most exclusive six-wheel-drive truck yet.

Powered by a 6.2l supercharged Hellcat V8 engine modified with high-flow fuel injectors and an induction system, output in the aptly-named Mammoth 6x6 is 755kW and 1,313Nm torque.

The Mammoth 6x6 is based on the Dodge Ram TRX 1000 pickup, but extended by one metre to fit an extra rear axle and make it into a six-wheeler. This has culminated in the biggest pickup ever created by Hennessey in its 30-year history, and only 12 of these seven-metre-long monsters will be built.

The enormous Mammoth 6x6 dwarfs ordinary cars and bakkies. Picture: SUPPLIED
The enormous Mammoth 6x6 dwarfs ordinary cars and bakkies. Picture: SUPPLIED

Alongside the hot engine, the new truck features serious off-road kit that includes locking rear axles, Bilstein suspension and 37-inch​ off-road tyres. 

“Everything we do at Hennessey Performance is turned up to 11, but the Mammoth 1000 6x6 is definitely turned up to 12!” says John Hennessey, company founder and CEO. “Everything on the Mammoth 6x6 is bigger, badder, and more imposing — plus, it’s still superfast.”

The price is imposing, too at $449,950 (R7m).

