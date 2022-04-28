Exclusive Hennessey Mammoth is a 755kW six-wheeler bakkie

American modified car gurus Hennessey — curators of the Hennessey Venom F5 hyper car that's vying for a top speed of over 500km/h — are to start building their biggest and most exclusive six-wheel-drive truck yet.

Powered by a 6.2l supercharged Hellcat V8 engine modified with high-flow fuel injectors and an induction system, output in the aptly-named Mammoth 6x6 is 755kW and 1,313Nm torque.

The Mammoth 6x6 is based on the Dodge Ram TRX 1000 pickup, but extended by one metre to fit an extra rear axle and make it into a six-wheeler. This has culminated in the biggest pickup ever created by Hennessey in its 30-year history, and only 12 of these seven-metre-long monsters will be built.