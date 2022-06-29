All-new Mahindra Scorpio-N and XUV700 driven ahead of local launch

It was 18 years ago at Gerotek Test Facility that Mahindra SA was formally established in this country and introduced its Scorpio SUV.

To mark the occasion, the company returned to the original venue with three new models coming to SA: the new XUV700, which launches towards the end of 2022, two new aesthetic themes for the S11 Karoo Pik Up: the new Karoo Storm and Dawn, which join the Dusk.

The all-new Scorpio-N also made its global debut on the day and is earmarked for SA market entry in 2023.

The outgoing XUV500 SUV had its own distinct place in the Indian brand’s SUV line-up as the passenger-focused flagship ahead of the more rugged Scorpio. Now it has been replaced by the new XUV700, which looks more interesting with front styling that depicts a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado that swallowed a Renault Megane thanks to a slatted grille and large bow-shaped LED daytime running lights. It’s a good-looking thing.

If you think the rear and side profile of the Scorpio-N evokes images of a Volvo, you’d be spot on. It also gets slatted new grilles and both new SUVs bear the company’s new-look logo.