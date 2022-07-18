×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH

Toyota’s large and luxurious Crown is coming to SA

The strikingly-styled Crown Crossover is chock-a-block with space and comfort

18 July 2022 - 11:23 Motoring Reporter

The Toyota Crown, an executive sedan that has been sold in primarily Japanese and other Asian markets since its launch in 1955, is going global — and SA is one of the countries in its sights.

The Crown was the first Toyota passenger car designed and manufactured entirely in Japan, making it a symbol of the automaker’s postwar rise.

This flagship car represents Japan’s success and pride,” Toyota president and CEO Akio Toyoda said at the Crown’s unveiling near Tokyo last week. “I want the world to know what Japan’s Crown embodies.”

In its latest guise the vehicle has transitioned to a global model to be sold in 40 countries, and Toyota aims to sell around 200,000 Crown models a year, up from about 20,000 it sold domestically in 2021.

The new Crown’s four distinct body styles include a sedan, estate, crossover and sport. Toyota has confirmed the Crown Crossover will be introduced in SA early in 2023. More details including pricing will be shared closer to the launch, but we do know that the crossover combines the styling of a sedan and an SUV with a striking coupé-like silhouette.

At 4,927mm in length the Crown Crossover is similar in size to the Lexus ES. There are 12 body colours, including distinctive bi-tone combinations, and four interior colour combinations.

The interior is luxurious and understated, decorated by “warm steel” to create a sense of quality and richness.

Two power train options are available, namely a 2.5l petrol hybrid engine producing 172 kW with a four-wheel drive system and CVT gearbox, and a more powerful 2.4l turbocharged petrol hybrid engine producing 254kW paired with all-wheel drive and a six-speed direct shift automatic transmission.

The Toyota Safety Sense2 active safety package is standard on all Crown grades. The range of accidents it can respond to has been expanded, further enabling enjoyable driving with peace of mind.

The new Crown Crossover is equipped with Toyota Teammate, a suite of driver-assistance technologies that includes remote-controlled parking.

These were SA’s best-selling SUVs in June

Crossovers and SUVs have become the country's most popular market segment, and here were last month's winners
Life
4 days ago

Chery Tiggo 7 Pro impresses over 1,000km trip to discover Kuruman

It's tantalising and fits the bill for a typical SA life with the comforts and practicality but with a few niggles, says Phuti Mpyane
Life
5 days ago

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is big, brawny and thirsty

The seven-seater 4x4 is now more powerful, polished and luxurious - but beware the fuel bills
Life
5 months ago
subscribe

Most read

1.
For EV battery makers, it’s go small or go home
Life / Motoring
2.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Devlin Brown at the water cooler: I might be ...
Life
4.
Chery Tiggo 7 Pro impresses over 1,000km trip to ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Turbo engine puts a spring in the Kia Sonet’s step
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.