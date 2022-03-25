Reborn Chery Tiggo mostly sheds its cheap-and-nasty tag

In the cut-throat compact SUV segment it’s difficult for lesser-known brands to challenge the hegemony of popular players such as Toyota, Ford and VW.

Chinese brands in particular felt the burn of consumer indifference with their well-priced but cheap-feeling products in the past. The latest generation Chinese cars have made big leaps in build quality while retaining competitive pricetags, however, led by Haval which has racked up impressive sales with its Jolion and H6.

A similar turnaround has happened at Chery, which recently returned after quitting SA in 2018 after 10 years with the Imperial Group (now Motus). Chery SA is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the Chinese parent company and the brand’s relaunch was spearheaded by the Tiggo 4 Pro compact SUV/crossover, and more recently the larger Tiggo 8 Pro.

Pitched against rivals such as the Mazda CX-3, Haval Jolion and Ford EcoSport in a very crowded segment, the Tiggo 4 Pro is very competitively priced and was launched with an unprecedented 10-year/1-million kilometre engine warranty with some terms and conditions. It comprises a standard five-year/150,000km warranty and a free extension for another five years, with an additional 850,000km engine warranty provided the vehicle is still with the original owner. Only the 150,000km warranty is transferable to a new owner.

Also included is a five-year/60,000km service plan and AA roadside assistance for five years/unlimited kilometres.

Compared with the plasticky Tiggo of a few years back, the new 4 Pro has notably improved refinement and a more upmarket cabin. The exterior styling is attractive and trendy, with a modern grille and LED light signatures.

The interior is pleasing with its soft-touch surfaces and general high-class ambience with an interesting mix of textures. It is also on trend with its digitisation, comprising a touch screen infotainment system and a digital instrument panel.

The tablet-style 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity and a DVD player.

It’s mostly straightforward to operate though some of the features are trickier than they need to be — for instance resetting the trip meter required an extended foray into the digital maze.

All models have standard luxuries such as air conditioning, electric windows and automatic headlamps, while the range-topping Elite SE throws in fancier items like a powered sunroof, voice control and climate control.

Safety in the Elite SE includes six airbags and stability control, and it earned a five-star rating when crash tested by Chinese NCAP in 2015.