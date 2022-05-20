WATCH | World’s most expensive car sells for a record R2.2bn

A 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Coupé racing car — one of only two ever built — has been sold for a world record sum of $142m (R2.24bn).

In the most remarkable car auction ever conducted, RM Sotheby’s in association with Mercedes-Benz sold the car in an invitation-only event held at the Mercedes-Benz Museum, in Stuttgart on May 5. British classic-car consultant Simon Kidston secured the ultra-rare car for an unnamed client. Kidston had lobbied the board of the German automaker for 18 months to consider selling the car “that would never be sold”.

All monies will be used by Mercedes-Benz to set up a charitable fund for young people.

The car has been in Mercedes’s possession since being built and it was assumed that the German firm would never part with one of the crown jewels of its company collection, considered the “Mona Lisa” of cars because of its rarity and racing pedigree. The $142m figure smashes the existing record for the sale of a car, believed to be $78m (R1.2bn) in a private sale of a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO, which took place in 2018.