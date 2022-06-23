Cars in the Park is back after three-year break

The annual Cars in the Park show for classic and special-interest vehicles is back at the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria on July 31, after a three-year break.

The organisers, the Pretoria Old Motor Club, were all set to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Cars in the Park in 2020, but the Covid-19 lockdown put paid to events, so now, in 2022, Cars in the Park is celebrating the 40th running of the biggest car show in Africa.

“There has been huge interest in the event,” says chief organiser Frik Kraamwinkel. “We are expecting no less than 150 clubs, who will stake out their spots around the racetrack, and interest from stallholders has been immense.”

This year the event will be run on the last Sunday in July, instead of on its traditional date on the first Sunday in August.

Recent Cars in the Park events have attracted more than 2,500 classic and special-interest cars, and up to 12,000 spectators. With the pent-up demand for car shows after two-and-a-half years of lockdown, the organisers are expecting one of the biggest turnouts ever.

This year Lazarus Motor Company is celebrating its 65th birthday at Cars in the Park, and will be hosting a huge display, consisting mainly of classic Fords and a few special Jaguars.

“We plan to bring at least 20 classic cars to the event, and if we can get an early-production example in time, we also plan to show the all-new Ford Ranger pick-up there,” said Colin Lazarus.