×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

Local News

Classic car show is back for 2022 in Joburg

Fans of the classic car scene can expect to mingle with some greats from the US, Europe and Asia at the Nasrec show grounds

26 May 2022 - 16:35 Motor News Reporter
A global representation of icons including Ferraris is expected to descend on the Nasrec show grounds. Picture: SUPPLIED
A global representation of icons including Ferraris is expected to descend on the Nasrec show grounds. Picture: SUPPLIED

After a three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus lockdown, the classic car show is back!  The show runs from 8am to 4pm on July 3 at the Nasrec Expo Centre.

“The last midwinter Classic car show was in 2019, and Gauteng’s huge classic car fraternity has been starved of the opportunity to give their machinery a proper outing. So our July 3 event is going to be very special,” says organiser Paulo Calisto.

Because of the huge popularity of the event, the access to Nasrec was often slow and led to traffic jams. This year, entry and exit will be much easier as there will be different entry gates for older and modern classics. The organisers have decided to separate the access to Nasrec. 

The older classic cars such as Mustangs, Camaros, Chargers and many more will enter through Gate 5. You can expect to see more vintage models from various parts of the world, including British icons such as the MGs, Triumph TR3s, Spitfires and Ford Escorts. From the Gallic front there will be classic Renaults in the form of Dauphines, R8 Gordinis and special-edition R5s. 

Modern classics such as customised VW Golfs, BMWs, Honda Civics, Toyota Corollas and more will use Gate 2 as in the past. This year’s show is expected to host a number of cars that have been undergoing restoration for the past few years as well as concourse-level examples. 

As in the past, the emphasis will be on family entertainment, and there will be many activities, including live music, drifting, a flea market and affordable helicopter rides.

All drivers of genuine classic cars and one passenger admitted free of charge. Tickets cost R80 for adults, while children under-12 are R20. Tickets for adults cost R60 if booked through Computicket.  Partners in the 2022 show’s organising are Cartrack and Lavida Vodka. Exhibitors are invited to enter the Nasrec grounds from 7am on July 3. 

Rare Ferrari expected to fetch over R100m in Monaco auction

The Ferrari 340M headlines an array of collectable exotics at RM Sotheby’s this Saturday
Life
2 weeks ago

Cape 1000 classic-car event to pay tribute to Mille Miglia

Cape 1000 classic-car event pays tribute to Mille Miglia
Life
6 months ago

Mansell’s 1991 Williams F1 auctioned for R68m

The auction nets over €30m (R500m) in booming classic-car market
Life
1 week ago

Seven all-time hot hatch styling greats

The hatchback is almost 50 years old, and these models rolled off the factory floors with just the right amount of attitude
Life
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Double cab bakkie shootout: Isuzu D-Max versus ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Volvo April sales hint at growing SA appetite for ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Sambra steps up its campaign to identify ...
Life / Motoring
5.
New Ranger and Everest have their first public ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Volvo April sales hint at growing SA appetite for electric cars

Life / Motoring

Watch out Porsche, here’s the BMW M4 CSL

Life / Motoring

Double cab bakkie shootout: Isuzu D-Max versus Toyota Hilux

Life / Motoring

Brit adventurer to drive from north to south poles in an electric Nissan

Life / Motoring

Mercedes bus customers able to 3D print their own parts

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.