Geneva auto show is back on the calender for 2023

It's the first time it will be held since the coronavirus pandemic caused the cancellation of the 2020 show

06 April 2022 - 14:57 Phuti Mpyane
The Geneva Motor Show which was last hosted in 2019 in an effort to contain the coronavirus is back. Picture: XAVIER BONILLA/NURPHOTO VIA GETTY IMAGES
The Geneva Motor Show which was last hosted in 2019 in an effort to contain the coronavirus is back. Picture: XAVIER BONILLA/NURPHOTO VIA GETTY IMAGES

As the dust settles in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, motor shows seem to be making their way back. Organisers of the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS), one of the oldest auto events, have confirmed a return.

“We are very happy to confirm that the Geneva International Motor Show will be on from February 14 to February 19 2023 in Palexpo, Geneva,” says a GIM communique. 

Like all other shows on the calender, the GIMS, which was established in 1905, was cancelled at the last minute as the pandemic tightened its grip in 2020.

As the industry patches the wounds, the Auto Shanghai, and the Chicago and Los Angeles auto shows were all hosted during a dicey 2021, but the Geneva show never took place due to financial issues stemming from the cancellation of the 2020 event.

Adding to the woes was already waning interest from show-goers, many of whom stayed away even before the Covid-19 pandemic. Investors also started drying up as many original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) chose to stage their own focused, albeit smaller, events. 

Remaining coronavirus-related travel restrictions in many areas and the global semiconductor shortage also contributed to the demise of motor-focused events, but everything is on track for a 2023 GIMS hosting. The New York International Auto Show is also set to return later this month, however it is likely that fewer automakers will commit to showcasing their products.

The hosting of local motor events is also picking up, aided by the recent lifting of the National State of Disaster.

The 12th edition of the Simola Hillclimb takes place in Knysna from May 6-8, but with a limited number of spectators allowed. From August 26-28, the fifth edition of the Festival of Motoring (FoM) will be held at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.

“We have received overwhelmingly positive feedback from sponsors, exhibitors and OEMs in support of this decision, with a great deal of interest in participating at the event in 2022,” says Joshua Low, MD of the FoM.

