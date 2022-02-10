Road Test
Mercedes-Benz C-Class is the new king of its class
Good build quality, innovation and a surprising performance envelope makes this the top choice in the segment, says Phuti Mpyane
You can’t accuse Mercedes-Benz of not trying to create a benchmark premium saloon out of the C-Class. Distinctive characteristics have always been high-quality build, innovative features and suppleness in ride quality.
But these are the exact wishes that Audi and BMW have for their A4 and 3 Series ranges, as well as the Lexus IS 300 models.
The new C-Class is tested here in C200 Edition 6 guise, a model limited to only 400 units. It’s still a case of luxury and style, but now there’s also a fundamentally dynamic driving substance added to the recipe, but more on that later.
My test unit was made all the more alluring through a Cavansite blue metallic paint option (R5,700) matched with 19-inch AMG multispoke light-alloy wheels, which cost R5,000 each. One of the most accomplished areas is the digital interfacing that is run through a 24cm touchscreen display that mimics a huge tablet.
You can upgrade to an even larger 30.4cm unit. A R58,000 premium package was installed in the car, which includes keyless-go, a parking package with 360° camera, illuminated door sill panels, and MBUX Navigation Premium with augmented reality preparation. The colourful screen is also a boon for premium optics while a multitude of interior light moods tailor the ambience.
Interior space is good, and certainly larger, better and quieter than the model it replaces. The material composition ranges from plastics to soft leathers, and many of its button functions such as volume adjustments are capacitive, requiring a fleeting touch to fill the interior with crisp acoustics. The boot is also a good size, but it can never match SUVs/crossovers for ease access.
The C-Class launched in SA with a limited engine line-up of four cylinder motors; a 2.0l turbo diesel and a 1.5l turbo petrol — the latter powering the test car. Badged C200, this 150kW and 300Nm motor is linked to a 9G-tronic automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. An EQ boost electric starter motor adds 15kW, taking the total system output to 165kW. The EQ motor also takes over light driving at crawl speeds.
There’s a bit of a droning din from the engine but it feels impressively revvy and punchy, and it’s as suited to normal day-to-day driving as it is for rifling through back roads. The 0-100km/h sprint is claimed at 7.3 seconds and it’s a ballpark figure similar to the BMW 320i M Sport and Audi A4 40 TFSI S-line. Top speed is 246km/h.
The EQ boost motor helps to register a frugal 7.2l/100km on average. The steering, though not razor sharp, has a good feel and adds to the luxury of wafting or steering into spaces. The turning circle is a particularly good trait, and the car rides well on most road surfaces.
The past generation C-Class, especially the C63 S version, had gained incredible suspension poise and agility when hustled through twisty roads. This latest C-Class has certainly gained on that know-how and thanks to the fitment of a sports suspension this Edition 6 has impressive grip through bends.
Body roll is contained remarkably and the car is willing to reply to a point-and-squirt driving attitude, with little to no understeer registering.
It’s a great drive everywhere and is well equipped if you raid the accessories. You can get the augmented reality feature that turns navigation into a sort of computer game. It’s still the most expensive to buy among its peers but this helps with resale values, which have been consistently good.
The interior is plusher than in both the BMW and A4 and feels solid to avoid unscheduled trips to the dealer to fix a rattle or a loose item. I believe it’s also the best dynamic handler in the segment now and the eminence of this chassis bodes well for even more powerful and sporting iterations to come.
All of its rivals have a common goal in preserving the dwindling executive sedan niche in the face of a fast-growing SUV craze, and all do a sterling job in their own way. It’s how Mercedes-Benz has married luxury, innovation and handling prowess in the new C-Class that puts it right-back on top of that premium sedan pile that works for me.
Tech Specs
ENGINE
Type: Four-cylinder petrol
Capacity: 1.5l
Power: 150kW+ EQ 15kW
Torque: 300Nm
TRANSMISSION
Type: Nine-speed auto
DRIVETRAIN
Type: Rear-wheel drive
PERFORMANCE
Top speed: 246km/h
0-100km/h: 7.3 sec (claimed)
Fuel Consumption: 6.8l/100km (claimed), 7.2l/100km (as tested)
Emissions: 155g/km
STANDARD FEATURES
Electric windows, LED daytime driving running lights, auto on/off lights, multifunction steering wheel controls, auto dim exterior mirrors, auto on/off lights, voice control, high beam assist, park distance camera front and rear, Bluetooth, leather upholstery, climate control, navigation, sliding panoramic sunroof, adaptive sports suspension, cruise control, rain sensor wipers, driving modes, sports suspension, tyre pressure monitor, ABS, stability control, six airbags
COST OF OWNERSHIP
Warranty: Two years/unlimited km
Maintenance plan: Five years/100,000km
Price: R917,380.00
Lease: R19,586 a month* at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit
Mercedes-Benz C200 Edition 6
WE LIKE: Styling, interior build quality, tech, drive quality, fuel consumption, handling
WE DISLIKE: A bit pricey
VERDICT: The new benchmark in the class
Motor News star rating
Design *****
Performance ****
Economy *****
Ride *****
Handling *****
Safety *****
Value For Money *****
Overall *****
Competition
Audi A4 40 TFSI S-Line, 140kW/320Nm — R768,500
BMW 320i M Sport, 135kW/300Nm — R845,162
Lexus IS 300h F Sport, 164kW/221Nm — R958,700
