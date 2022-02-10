Mercedes-Benz C-Class is the new king of its class

Interior space is good, and certainly larger, better and quieter than the model it replaces. The material composition ranges from plastics to soft leathers, and many of its button functions such as volume adjustments are capacitive, requiring a fleeting touch to fill the interior with crisp acoustics. The boot is also a good size, but it can never match SUVs/crossovers for ease access.

The C-Class launched in SA with a limited engine line-up of four cylinder motors; a 2.0l turbo diesel and a 1.5l turbo petrol — the latter powering the test car. Badged C200, this 150kW and 300Nm motor is linked to a 9G-tronic automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. An EQ boost electric starter motor adds 15kW, taking the total system output to 165kW. The EQ motor also takes over light driving at crawl speeds.

There’s a bit of a droning din from the engine but it feels impressively revvy and punchy, and it’s as suited to normal day-to-day driving as it is for rifling through back roads. The 0-100km/h sprint is claimed at 7.3 seconds and it’s a ballpark figure similar to the BMW 320i M Sport and Audi A4 40 TFSI S-line. Top speed is 246km/h.

The EQ boost motor helps to register a frugal 7.2l/100km on average. The steering, though not razor sharp, has a good feel and adds to the luxury of wafting or steering into spaces. The turning circle is a particularly good trait, and the car rides well on most road surfaces.

The past generation C-Class, especially the C63 S version, had gained incredible suspension poise and agility when hustled through twisty roads. This latest C-Class has certainly gained on that know-how and thanks to the fitment of a sports suspension this Edition 6 has impressive grip through bends.

Body roll is contained remarkably and the car is willing to reply to a point-and-squirt driving attitude, with little to no understeer registering.

It’s a great drive everywhere and is well equipped if you raid the accessories. You can get the augmented reality feature that turns navigation into a sort of computer game. It’s still the most expensive to buy among its peers but this helps with resale values, which have been consistently good.

The interior is plusher than in both the BMW and A4 and feels solid to avoid unscheduled trips to the dealer to fix a rattle or a loose item. I believe it’s also the best dynamic handler in the segment now and the eminence of this chassis bodes well for even more powerful and sporting iterations to come.

All of its rivals have a common goal in preserving the dwindling executive sedan niche in the face of a fast-growing SUV craze, and all do a sterling job in their own way. It’s how Mercedes-Benz has married luxury, innovation and handling prowess in the new C-Class that puts it right-back on top of that premium sedan pile that works for me.