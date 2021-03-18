Midlife upgrade keeps the Audi A4 in the game

The balance of power in the new-car playground has shifted dramatically in recent years, with formerly dominant sedans now getting their lunches stolen by crossovers and SUVs.

Audi’s A4 has been bullied particularly hard in the executive-car segment, and its sales have drastically dwindled as buyers move en masse to the brand’s higher-riding Q models.

The A4’s sales have also suffered due to it being five years old in a market that celebrates the latest and greatest, but the car is boxing back with a midlife update to keep it fresh in the face of the recently launched new-generation BMW 3 Series and the upcoming all-new Mercedes C-Class.

The upgrade includes a facelift, modernised infotainment system, and the introduction of engines with a fuel-saving mild-hybrid system (MHEV).

A new feature is Audi Connect, a connectivity hub that delivers internet services to the car via an embedded sim and used through the myAudi app. Among other functions the app includes a car finder, allows the vehicle to be remotely locked and unlocked, and provides a status report on information such as oil or fuel levels and service intervals.

These features are available through an embedded e-SIM and data is freely available for three years.

The A4 adopts a freshened look with a single-frame grille that’s now broader and flatter to make the car look more pressed down. LED headlights with daytime running lights now come standard across the range, and available optionally is the top-of-the-line Matrix LED headlight system with fully automatic high beam.

Inside, Audi’s ditched the old MMI rotary/push-button controller between the front seats; the infotainment’s now all controlled by touch on a large tablet-like screen, or by voice command.