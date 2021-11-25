NEW MODEL
Refreshed Volvo XC60 heads for SA
Updated Swedish SUV will arrive here in the first quarter of 2022
Volvo has confirmed that its updated XC60 range will arrive in SA during the first quarter of 2022 with refreshed styling and improved technology.
The major changes are under the skin but the 2022 version of the Swedish SUV sets itself apart from the outgoing model with a new front grille and bumper, updated colour choices and redesigned alloy wheels. Volvo is also offering fresh new interior materials, including luxurious leather-free options and "City Weave" textile upholstery.
The mid-sized luxury SUV also features the Swedish firm's all-new Android-powered infotainment system with Google apps and services built in. It includes over-the-air updates for everything from maintenance to completely new features, meaning the car will stay as up-to-date as other digital products, such as smartphones and tablets.
“This infotainment system offers customers unprecedented personalisation and unparalleled connectivity," says Volvo Car SA MD Greg Maruszewski.
"The software runs apps such as Google Maps for navigation, Google Play for music, and it offers hands-free help with Google Assistant. This is more than just a new tech feature; it boosts safety too. With Google Assistant, drivers can use their voice to get things done while keeping their focus on the road. They can do things like control the temperature, set a destination, play music and send messages, all while keeping their hands on the wheel."
Active safety has also received an upgrade with the fitment of Volvo's latest Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) sensor platform. Using a full suite of radars, cameras, and ultrasonic sensors, this cutting-edge system allows for everything from automatic braking and collision avoidance to detection of other road users. It also allows for semi-autonomous driver support from standstill up to highway speeds.
The 2022 XC60 model line-up is expected to remain as it is now, meaning that you will still be able to choose between two turbo diesel (140kW/400Nm D4 or 173kW/480Nm D5) and two turbocharged petrol engine offerings (183kW/350Nm B5 or 220kW/420Nm B6).
In terms of pricing, the XC60 line-up starts at R818,958 and runs all the way up to R977,660. All models come with a five-year/100,000km warranty and maintenance plan as standard.
