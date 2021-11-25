Refreshed Volvo XC60 heads for SA

Volvo has confirmed that its updated XC60 range will arrive in SA during the first quarter of 2022 with refreshed styling and improved technology.

The major changes are under the skin but the 2022 version of the Swedish SUV sets itself apart from the outgoing model with a new front grille and bumper, updated colour choices and redesigned alloy wheels. Volvo is also offering fresh new interior materials, including luxurious leather-free options and "City Weave" textile upholstery.

The mid-sized luxury SUV also features the Swedish firm's all-new Android-powered infotainment system with Google apps and services built in. It includes over-the-air updates for everything from maintenance to completely new features, meaning the car will stay as up-to-date as other digital products, such as smartphones and tablets.

“This infotainment system offers customers unprecedented personalisation and unparalleled connectivity," says Volvo Car SA MD Greg Maruszewski.

"The software runs apps such as Google Maps for navigation, Google Play for music, and it offers hands-free help with Google Assistant. This is more than just a new tech feature; it boosts safety too. With Google Assistant, drivers can use their voice to get things done while keeping their focus on the road. They can do things like control the temperature, set a destination, play music and send messages, all while keeping their hands on the wheel."