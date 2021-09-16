Life / Motoring

LOCAL LAUNCH

Volvo XC90 arrives with hybrid engines

Refreshed luxury SUV lands in SA with two new fuel-friendly models

16 September 2021 - 17:24 Motor News Reporter
The new B5 and B6 hybrid models are both powered by turbocharged petrol engines. Picture: SUPPLIED
Volvo’s XC90 has been refreshed for 2022 and the Swedish luxury SUV is now available in SA.

While the exterior gets only minor design tweaks, the big news is the introduction of new fuel-efficient mild-hybrid petrol engines.

The XC90 T5 is replaced by the new XC90 B5 while the T6 makes way for the B6. The two new models are joined by the XC90 T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid.

The two newcomers feature mild-hybrid petrol engines with a Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS) that recovers brake energy to charge a 48V battery. An integrated starter generator uses this energy to support the combustion engine, improving fuel economy and reducing emissions.

The XC90 B5 and B6 are both powered by 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engines. The B5 delivers 183kW and 350Nm, while the B6 makes 220kW and 420Nm.

Volvo claims a fuel economy figure of 7.25l/100km for the B5 and 7.66l/100km for the more powerful B6.

The new XC90 also features an updated eight-speed Geartronic gearbox with shift-by-wire, and a new crystal gearshifter provides a premium touch.

A new stop/start system responds faster and ensures that the switching off and on functions are barely discernible.

There are a number of updated interior features including a new CleanZone system that improves the air quality in the cabin. It removes tiny particles that can be 100 times smaller than human hair and would normally be inhaled by occupants. It is possible to pre-clean the XC90 before entering the vehicle.

The simple yet practical parking ticket holder has also been reintroduced in response to customer demand.

Furthermore, the process of ordering options such as upholstery and alloy wheels has been simplified with a reduced offering.

XC90 PRICES

B5 Geartronic AWD Momentum: R1,212,984

B5 Geartronic AWD R-Design: R1,282,984

B5 Geartronic AWD Inscription: R1,283,484

B6 Geartronic AWD R-Design: R1,338,450

B6 Geartronic AWD Inscription: R1,338,950

B6 Geartronic AWD Inscription 6-Seater: R1,338,950

D5 Geartronic AWD R-Design: R1,348,452

D5 Geartronic AWD Inscription: R1,348,952

D5 Geartronic AWD Inscription 6-Seater: R1,348,952

T8 Twin Engine AWD R-Design: R1,529,500

T8 Twin Engine AWD Inscription: R1,530,000

T8 Twin Engine AWD Inscription 6-Seater: R1,530,000

Pricing includes CO2 tax, a five-year/100,000km warranty and maintenance plan plus five-year unlimited mileage roadside assistance.

