Honda SA is giving away free fuel for a year

Black Friday deal applies to the Amaze, Fit and WR-V models — except the Fit Hybrid — based on a maximum mileage of 15,000km a year

16 November 2021 - 14:55 Staff Writer
The Black Friday promotion applies to all Fit models except for the Hybrid, while stocks last. Picture: SUPPLIED
From November 15-30, buying a new Honda Amaze, Fit or WR-V in SA will get you free fuel for a year.

The Black Friday promotion applies to all derivatives in the three model ranges — except the Fit Hybrid — while stocks last.

“The increase in the fuel price has a major impact on SA consumers and their daily lives; we wanted to offer our customers some added relief, so they don’t need to worry about filling up their tanks when they purchase a new Honda vehicle but rather spend their hard-earned money on other essentials,” said Dinesh Govender, GM of Honda Motor Southern Africa. 

Upon purchase of the vehicle the value of the fuel for a year will be paid out in a lump sum calculated on a maximum mileage of 15,000km per year. Picture: HONDA
The value of the fuel for a year will be paid out in a lump sum calculated on a maximum mileage of 15,000km per year. The lump sum payment varies between R16,120 and R18,758 depending on the model (see graphic).

Visit your nearest Honda dealership from now until November 30 2021 to take advantage of the offer, or visit www.honda.co.za to apply for finance using the Honda Finance online tool.

