New Lexus NX heads for SA in 2021

The second generation Lexus NX has made its global debut. It slots below the RX in the brand’s SUV range and offers a loftier entry into Lexus SUV ownership than the UX city romper.

As usual with the Japanese luxury brand the engines are biased towards petrol hybrids, with the company announcing that this new model heralds the first Lexus Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV).

Customers can choose between two types of electrification options: the classic hybrid that self-charges on the move or a model with the option of being plugged into a charging station, or wall socket, to juice up the batteries.

Lexus says the NX will be offered in a variety of four-cylinder engines, including a naturally aspirated 2.5l and a 2.4l turbo charged engine. SA will get a full range at launch excluding the PHEV variant for now, according to Lexus SA.

All-wheel drive (AWD) is available on models equipped with PHEV and 2.4l turbo power trains, while both AWD and front-wheel drive (FWD) are available on the models equipped with PHEV and 2.5l naturally aspirated power trains.

Lexus focused on developing a linear driving feel, more direct steering and equipping the NX with plenty of safety systems.

It’ll have an e-latch system which electronically controls the latching and unlatching of doors in conjunction with a blind spot monitor to provide a safe exit assist function. The doors can be remotely locked or unlocked using a smartphone app. The Lexus Link app also provides for cabin preheating and cooling.