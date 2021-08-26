It’s a hulk, but DBX channels some of Aston Martin’s spirit

Whatever sports car purists may think of sports SUVs, they’ve become a business imperative.

Niche sports car brands were slow to embrace them, but when it became clear how profitable vehicles like the Porsche Cayenne were, almost every carmaker got on board (however grudgingly). Aston Martin was one of the last holdouts and launched its DBX in 2020, a full 18 years after the Cayenne’s debut.

It turned out to be auspicious timing for a struggling company that posted big losses in 2020, and the DBX has been an instant success. Aston Martin sales soared 224% in the first half of 2021 compared to the year before, with the DBX accounting for half of them.

The 108-year-old company is on steadier ground after a consortium of investors led by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll took a 16.7% stake in early 2020, and he became executive chairman. Tobias Moers, former CEO of Mercedes-AMG, was hired as the new CEO and Mercedes-Benz will boost its stake in the British automaker from 2.6% to as much as 20% by 2023.

The Mercedes partnership goes back to 2013 and under its clamshell bonnet the DBX uses a Mercedes-AMG twin-turbo 4.0l V8 shared with the Aston Martin DB11 and Vantage. In the DBX it is tuned to deliver 405kW and 700Nm, which is good for a claimed 292km/h top speed and 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds.

I didn’t achieve anywhere near that top speed in my stint behind the wheel on public roads, but the luxury SUV accelerated with real gusto — enough to make that quick 0-100 claim seem feasible.