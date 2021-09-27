WATCH | Tiny shape-shifting car fits into bike-sized parking

Have you ever wished your car could shrink to fit into a tight parking space?

The City Transformer does just that, with a foldable chassis that allows the two-seater to change its width while driving to avoid traffic and parking problems. Essentially this shape-shifting car is able to “suck in its stomach” and take up not much more parking space than a motorcycle.

While driving, the wheels are set at a 1.4m width to increase dynamic stability, but at the press of a button Active Width Adjustment technology moves the wheels inward to make the car only 1m wide - a lot skinnier than the 1.6m Smart ForTwo - and easier to park.