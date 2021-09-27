NEWS
Peugeot 2008 is SA’s 2021 Car of the Year
The French crossover SUV, which was launched in SA earlier this year, also took top honours in the Compact Family Category
The Peugeot 2008 is SA’s 2021 Car of the Year, as voted for by the SA Guild of Motoring Journalists.
The French crossover SUV was launched here earlier this year and has been lauded for its extrovert styling, utility and charisma. Apart from the overall award the 2008 claimed the Compact Family Category.
Second place overall went to the Toyota Hilux Double Cab, which also won the Double Cab category. Third place was claimed by the BMW 4 Series which also won the Premium category.
The annual SA Car of the Year trophy has been awarded since 1986 and this year, due to Covid-19, was the first time the competition did not feature a juror evaluation event. An online scoring system was used instead.
Category winners:
Budget Category: Toyota Starlet
Compact Category: Hyundai Venue
Compact Family Category: Peugeot 2008 SUV
Family Category: Audi A4
Premium Category: BMW 4 Series
Adventure Category: Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Double Cab Category: Toyota Hilux Double Cab
Performance Category: Porsche 911 Turbo S
New Energy Category: Porsche Taycan
Motor Enthusiast’s Choice: Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Jurors Excellence Award: Peugeot 2008 SUV
