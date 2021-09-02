Life / Motoring

INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH

The Opel Rocks-e can be driven by 15-year-olds

Opel’s tiny two seater electric car is classified as a light quadricycle

02 September 2021 - 05:00 Denis Droppa
Easy-to-park Rocks-e is an ideal city car. Picture: SUPPLIED
Easy-to-park Rocks-e is an ideal city car. Picture: SUPPLIED

Meet Opel’s smallest and cheapest car, the Rocks-e (pronounced “Roxy”). It’s an entry-level electric city car that can be driven in Opel’s home market of Germany by people as young as 15 because it’s classified as a light quadricycle.

The small and sassy vehicle is conceived as an affordable city car, and though Opel hasn’t confirmed the price it says the Rocks-e will have a monthly leasing cost similar to that of a ticket for local public transport. It will shortly be launched in Germany, with additional markets to follow in 2022.

Known as an SUM (sustainable urban mobility), the two-seater is just 2.41m long and is dwarfed by a 4m Corsa. At 471kg the Rocks-e also weighs less than half a Corsa.

Its diminutive size makes it ideal for everyday city traffic, for those who want to commute silently and emissions-free, and don't want to spend a long time looking for a parking space at their destination. It is ideal for mastering tight corners and fitting into small parking spaces.

Cabin can take two people up to 1.9m tall. Picture: SUPPLIED
Cabin can take two people up to 1.9m tall. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Rocks-e has a range of up to 75km on a battery charge and a top speed of 45km/h. Charging takes about three-and-a-half hours using a standard power outlet, and an adapator is required for public charging stations.

The 'lil Opel has street-smart styling with its “Opel Vizor” brand face including LED headlights and indicators. The doors open in opposite directions (the passenger door forward and the driver’s door swings backwards). The cabin can take two people up to 1.90m tall.

The two seats are offset to each other so that the passenger has comfortable legroom and the driver can move their seat lengthwise. There’s a 63l luggage space in the passenger footwell plus a smart hook for shopping bags.

Standard features in the tiny car include a digital display, smartphone holder and a panoramic sunroof.

Opel has no plans to bring the Rocks-e to SA.

New Opel Astra breaks cover with bold design

Vizor-faced hatch will be available in petrol, diesel and hybrid derivatives
Life
1 month ago

Opel Corsa grows up gracefully

A far cry from the original cheapie, the refined new Corsa is still a fun drive
Life
3 months ago

New Hyundai i20 lays on more style and power

Eye-catching design and a new turbo engine could snare more buyers for the popular hatch
Life
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Traversing a desert highway through the heart of ...
Life
2.
Meet the non-vaccines that promise to boost ...
Life
3.
Deep, dark secrets of crew aboard wild superyachts
Life / Gadgets & Gear
4.
La Prairie introduces the elusive strength of ...
Life
5.
World’s superyachts set up a Covid Club Med ...
Life

Related Articles

Ford Ranger Raptor gets Special Edition model

Life / Motoring

Leaded petrol finally eliminated as Algeria stops production

Life / Motoring

Record-chasers head to Simola hillclimb

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.