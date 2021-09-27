Life / Motoring

Mahindra debuts S4 Pik Up game viewer model

The standard viewer has an open cabin for easy movement by the tour guide and is equipped with a fold-down windscreen and rubberised interior

27 September 2021 - 09:52 Motor News Reporter
The new Mahindra game viewer and comes as 4x2 or 4x4 models. Pic: SUPPLIED
Mahindra SA has created a game viewer out of its S4 Pik Up single cab bakkie. Available in 4x2 and 4x4 models, the standard viewer has an open cabin for easy movement by the tour guide and is equipped with a fold-down windscreen and rubberised interior.

The standard upholstery is replaced by ripstop canvas and there is a new high roof that doubles as a heavy-duty roll cage with similar canvas covering. In the back, tourists sit on nine individual padded seats, each with an anchored lap belt for safety on the move.

The 10-seater boasts a 1,195kg payload and 210mm ground clearance for duty in the rugged African bushveld. Mahindra says the standard S4 Pik Up Game Viewer will meet most operators’ needs, and includes a list of options such as an extended foldaway polycarbonate windscreen that reaches the roof, a marine-ply roof cover, canvas roll down sides, additional 12V plug points inside the cabin, an optional wheel fitted on the rear of the cage, and a nudge bar. Customised solutions are available to cater to specific needs.

The game viewers are powered by a 2.2l turbodiesel engine. Power is 103kW and 320Nm at 1,500rpm and mated to a six-speed manual transmission. All models are fitted with a mechanical locking differential as standard.

Mahindra S4 Pik Up Game Viewer 4x2: R407,999

Mahindra S4 Pik Up Game Viewer 4x4: R446,999

Includes a four-year/120,000km warranty and an optional service plan. 

Nine passengers can be accommodated at the back with an aisle for the tour guide. Picture: SUPPLIED
