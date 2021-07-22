Mitsubishi Xpander is something of a Swiss army knife

Sometimes you get precisely what it says on the tin. In the new Mitsubishi Xpander, the name describes a vehicle with a modular interior that can be expanded from a five- to a seven-seater, or into a panel van, by flipping down all the rear seats.

Taking on rivals such as the Toyota Avanza, Suzuki Ertiga and Honda BR-V, Mitsubushi’s offering is the latest entrant in a burgeoning segment of affordable seven-seat, multipurpose vehicles (MPV). It caters to car budgets that don’t stretch to Hyundai H1, Ford Tourneo Connect or VW Kombi territory.

The Xpander is sold in a single-specification 1.5l model, and the only choice you get is whether it’s a five-speed manual (R299,995) or four-speed automatic (R319,995). The prices compare favourably with those of the Avanza and Ertiga, which offer power similar to the 77kW Mitsubishi’s while the BR-V is the most expensive in the playpen but also has the most poke with 88kW.

The Xpander is the longest of the lot at 4,475mm (the Toyota is 4,190mm, the Suzuki 4,395mm and the Honda 4,453mm), and this shows up in the Xpander’s relatively spacious cabin.

While the car is ideally suited for schlepping young ’uns to soccer practice, it does have enough space for six or seven adults at a push. Grown-ups can fit into the back row in reasonable comfort if middle-row passengers move their seats forward on sliding rails. The backrests of all seats can be adjusted separately in the modular Swiss army knife-like interior, and the middle row can be tilted forward against front seats to cater for bulky cargo.

Impressive utility, though the one problem this compact MPV shares with its price competitors is it has a tiny luggage area in seven-seater mode, with space in the boot for no more than a couple of tog bags. At least there’s a full-sized spare wheel under the chassis. The Xpander’s third row has to be flipped down to expand the boot into a family sized 781l, and buyers seeking three seating rows with a large luggage area must look to the pricier Kombi/H1 league.

Along with being larger than its rivals, the Xpander avoids looking like a generic “mommy mobile” with its futuristic styling that includes Mitsubishi’s Dynamic Shield Design at the front.

With the affordable price tag come some cost-cutting though. Interior plastics in this budget family-hauler are all hard, and there are no soft-touch panels to lend a more premium feel though the cabin is spared from looking too low-rent by some silver decorative trim.

There’s a closable storage nook between the front seats, but it lacks an armrest; further evidence of penny pinching.