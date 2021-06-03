Kia Picanto X-Line is primed for urban adventure

The Kia Picanto mini hatchback has been spun into interesting new variants lately. First there was the Runner panel van and now an “adventure” version, the X-Line.

Tapping into the voracious consumer appetite for compact crossover vehicles, the X-Line has been tarted up with plastic strips on the wheel arches and doors, more aggressive front and rear bumpers and a 4x4-style rear skid plate. The 1.2 X-Line replaces the high-spec Smart model in the Picanto lineup. Its styling dazzle includes 15-inch alloy wheels and LED front and rear lights.

It is a purely cosmetic exercise and this Kia is not made to wallow in the mud like a Toyota Land Cruiser. The front-wheel drive X-Line rides just 5mm higher than a regular Picanto, at 156mm, which gives it neither off-road ability nor the elevated driving position that many buyers in this market segment seek. Drivers who wish to gaze imperiously down on other road users will instead need to look to Picanto rivals such as the Renault Sandero Stepway with its 193mm ride height, Ford Figo Freestyle (190mm) or Suzuki Ignis (180mm).

In terms of its driving dynamics the X-Line doesn’t veer from the Picanto script of a nimble little hatch that eagerly scurries through suburbia.

The Picanto tips the scales at a flyweight 962kg, making that small 1.2l engine punch stronger than expected from its tepid-sounding 61kW. It’s sufficiently perky in urban driving, and doesn’t run out of breath on the open road where it contentedly cruises at the speed limit. It does all this without needing to be revved within an inch of its life, thanks to decent midrange torque. The little engine also does not sound buzzy and the car’s general refinement is good.

Slick gearshifts and a light clutch make the five-speed manual Picanto largely effortless to drive, but there is a four-speed auto version at a R14,000 premium for those seeking two-pedalled convenience.