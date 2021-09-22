Toyota pins its Dakar hopes on all-new Hilux

Building on the experience from Dakar 2021, the team will continue to field a mix of experienced specialists, such as Al-Attiyah and De Villiers, while cementing Lategan as an up-and-coming force in the sport. Variawa will be aiming to improve on his 21st position at the previous race.

Three-time Dakar winner Al-Attiyah finished second this year, behind Mini’s Stephane Peterhansel. De Villiers, the 2009 victor with Volkswagen, finished eighth this year after suffering numerous punctures, and hopes to move further up the grid in 2022 with the larger and more robust tyres allowed by the new regulations.

In his Dakar debut, Lategan crashed out of this year’s race after posting highly competitive times in the early stages, and has been earmarked as a potential star.

In addition to tyres width being increased to 36 inches from 32 inches, the racing Hiluxes have a host of improvements including more suspension travel. The 5.0l normally-aspirated V8 engine has been replaced by a 3.5l twin-turbo V6.

Dakar 2022 will again be based in the Saudi Arabian desert. It starts on January 2 in Ha’il and ends in Jeddah on January 14.