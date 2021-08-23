Refreshed Audi Q5 gets more dazzle

Audi has taken the wraps off its facelifted Q5 in SA, which includes smart new OLED tail lamps as an optional feature.

The organic light-emitting diodes enable the rear lights to display different animations when the car is locked and unlocked, or the Audi drive select mode is switched to Dynamic.

The OLED rear-light cluster has proximity detection if the car is equipped with either adaptive cruise control or active lane assist. If a road user approaches a stationary Q5 from the rear to within less than two metres, all the OLED segments light up. When the Q5 starts to move, it returns to the original light signature.

The car’s light show includes dynamic indicators which sweep from one side to the other instead of blinking like regular turn signals. LED headlamps come standard in the facelifted Q5, and optionally available are matrix LED headlamps with an automated, adaptable high beam that doesn’t dazzle other road users.

It’s a part of a midlife upgrade to Audi’s midsized SUV which was launched here in 2017.

There are design tweaks to the octagonal singleframe grille, side air intakes and daytime running lights, with larger bumpers and a new rear diffuser.

There is a standard trim line and Advanced and S line grades with more distinctive plumage. Two new paint colours are distinct green and ultra blue.

As per the modern trend, a black package is optionally offered for the grille, bumpers, side mirrors and roof rails.