Refreshed Audi Q5 gets more dazzle

Sharper design and smart new OLED tail lights for Audi’s midsized SUV

23 August 2021 - 16:31 Motor News Reporter
Distinct green is one of two new colours. Picture: SUPPLIED
Audi has taken the wraps off its facelifted Q5 in SA, which includes smart new OLED tail lamps as an optional feature.

The organic light-emitting diodes enable the rear lights to display different animations when the car is locked and unlocked, or the Audi drive select mode is switched to Dynamic.

The OLED rear-light cluster has proximity detection if the car is equipped with either adaptive cruise control or active lane assist. If a road user approaches a stationary Q5 from the rear to within less than two metres, all the OLED segments light up. When the Q5 starts to move, it returns to the original light signature.

The car’s light show includes dynamic indicators which sweep from one side to the other instead of blinking like regular turn signals. LED headlamps come standard in the facelifted Q5, and optionally available are matrix LED headlamps with an automated, adaptable high beam that doesn’t dazzle other road users.

It’s a part of a midlife upgrade to Audi’s midsized SUV which was launched here in 2017.

There are design tweaks to the octagonal singleframe grille, side air intakes and daytime running lights, with larger bumpers and a new rear diffuser.

There is a standard trim line and Advanced and S line grades with more distinctive plumage. Two new paint colours are distinct green and ultra blue.

As per the modern trend, a black package is optionally offered for the grille, bumpers, side mirrors and roof rails.

Rear lights display different animations when the car is locked and unlocked. Picture: SUPPLIED
Inside, the focal point is the new free-standing MMI touch display with acoustic feedback. The previous rotary/push control on the centre-tunnel console is absent, its place now occupied by a storage cubby.

A sliding rear bench with adjustable backrests is available as an option and enables a luggage space of 580-1,580 litres (compared with the standard 520-1,520 litres). A variable folding floor mat is optionally available and a power tailgate is standard on the Q5.

Audi virtual cockpit plus, a high-resolution digital display with three different graphic layouts, is optionally available with the Technology package. A head-up display is also available as an option.

The myAudi app connects the user’s smartphone to the car and provides a suite of convenience and safety functions on the go.

The two engine choices are a 2.0l turbo diesel with outputs of 140kW and 400Nm in the Q5 40 TDI, and a 2.0l turbo petrol with 183kW and 370Nm in the Q5 45 TFSI. Audi quotes a 7.9 second 0-100km/h sprint for the diesel and 6.3 seconds for the petrol.

A mild hybrid system (MHEV) in the petrol model saves fuel by recuperating braking energy and storing it in a compact lithium-ion battery. It enables the Q5 45 TFSI to coast with the engine off, and allows for start-stop mode at speeds below 22km/h. Overall, MHEV saves around 0.3l per 100km, claims Audi.

A new freestanding MMI touch display has acoustic feedback. Picture: SUPPLIED
Both engines are paired with a seven-speed S tronic transmission and quattro drive. In normal operation all the power goes to the front wheels to save fuel and all-wheel drive automatically kicks in during dynamic driving or in slippery conditions.

Q5 customers can optionally choose sports suspension for all models except the S line, in which it is standard. The standard suspension with steel springs is also available with damper control and delivers a spread between comfortable and dynamic.

The adaptive air suspension can also vary the ground clearance of the body in five stages.

The Audi drive select handling system, which influences the characteristics of several technical components, is part of the standard equipment package. The driver can choose from up to seven profiles, including off-road and all-road (with air suspension).

The hill descent assistant provides support on steep inclines. The Audi Q5 runs standard on 19-inch alloy wheels with optional 20-inchers.

The new Audi Q5 range goes on sale on September 1.

PRICES:

Audi Q5 40 TDI quattro — R852,000

Audi Q5 40 TDI quattro Advanced — R871,000

Audi Q5 40 TDI quattro S line- R897,000

Audi Q5 45 TFSI quattro S line — R947,000

Audi SQ5 TFSI quattro- R1,208,000

Prices include a five-year Audi Freeway Plan

