BMW chooses a darkened-up vibe for X3 Mzansi Edition

Street smart version adds Shadow Line trim and a blacked-out kidney grille

17 May 2021 - 16:06 Motor News Reporter
A blacked-out kidney grille and M carbon wing mirror caps give the X3 a darker edge. Picture: SUPPLIED

BMW SA has revealed a dolled-up Mzansi Edition of its locally built X3 SUV.

It shows off its street smarts with a range of accessories, including an M Sport package, M high-gloss Shadow Line trim with a blacked-out kidney grille and M carbon wing mirror caps. It also has a sporty rear wing spoiler finished in high-gloss black, black chrome tail pipe accents and high-gloss rear diffuser in (you guessed it) black.

The only exceptions to the darkened-up vibe are the red M Sport brake calipers.

The X3 Mzansi Edition is available in five colours and comes standard with an electrically folding tow hitch.

Inside the cabin, the standard M Sport package comes with a panorama glass sunroof, ambient lighting, BMW Live Cockpit Professional and wireless charging for smartphones.

The BMW X3 Mzansi Edition is powered by the four-cylinder turbodiesel engine found in the standard BMW X3 xDrive20d model. With an output of 140kW and peak torque of 400Nm between 1,750 and 2,500rpm, the BMW X3 Mzansi Edition covers the 0 to 100km/h sprint in a claimed 8 seconds and reaches a top speed of 213km/h. Its eight-speed Steptronic transmission remains unchanged.

 The vehicle is priced at R1,012,938.

