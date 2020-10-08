Earlier this year Land Rover introduced a midlife upgrade to its entry-level range, the Discovery Sport, and made quite a song and dance about optional new technological toys like a “see through” bonnet and a digital rear view mirror.

These extra-cost items were curiously missing from the Discovery Sport D180 that came our way for a road test, but the new ClearSight Ground View feature sounds like a good option for owners who plan to go offroading.

It’s a clever trick that uses cameras to project a 180° view beneath the vehicle onto the cabin touchscreen — essentially creating a “see through” bonnet which helps drivers navigate rough terrain when offroading, or even high kerbs when driving in the city.

Another new ClearSight feature — also optional — is a digital rear view mirror that transforms into a video screen at the flick of a switch to display a high definition view behind the vehicle. It offers a wider field of vision and better visibility in low light conditions, without the view being hindered by rear passengers or bulky cargo in the boot.

Owners of an adventurous disposition can also tick the Activity Key options box. It’s a wearable waterproof wristband that allows the vehicle to be locked and unlocked without using the traditional keyfob.

All of these toys were missing from the test car, but the interior has also been revamped as part of the vehicle’s 2020 facelift and it’s a noticeable improvement. It uses more premium-looking materials along with soft-touch surfaces and contrast stitching to give the cabin a luxurious feel, and even though it’s Land Rover’s junior range the Discovery Sport doesn’t skimp on affluence.