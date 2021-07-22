Updated Porsche Macan is sharper and sportier

The Macan, Porsche’s top-selling model range, has received an upgrade with increased performance and a sharper design.

The SUV's redesigned snout now has an inlay that matches the body paint. The centre of the nose section on GTS models is finished in black for a racier look. At the rear there’s now a diffuser in a technical design while LED headlights with the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) and Sport Design exterior mirrors are now standard on all models

Customers can express their characteristics through 14 colours, including three new options: Papaya Metallic, Gentian Blue Metallic and Python Green. The latter colour is exclusive to Macan GTS with the GTS Sport package. More individualism can be designed using the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur catalogue available to all models.

Cabin alterations include a new operating concept of touch surfaces instead of tactile buttons, a 27.6cm HD display, voice control and a shorter selector lever, while an analogue clock atop the dash is now standard fitment on all models.