NEW MODELS
Updated Porsche Macan is sharper and sportier
Porsche’s best seller features revised styling, chassis tweaks and more powerful engines
The Macan, Porsche’s top-selling model range, has received an upgrade with increased performance and a sharper design.
The SUV's redesigned snout now has an inlay that matches the body paint. The centre of the nose section on GTS models is finished in black for a racier look. At the rear there’s now a diffuser in a technical design while LED headlights with the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) and Sport Design exterior mirrors are now standard on all models
Customers can express their characteristics through 14 colours, including three new options: Papaya Metallic, Gentian Blue Metallic and Python Green. The latter colour is exclusive to Macan GTS with the GTS Sport package. More individualism can be designed using the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur catalogue available to all models.
Cabin alterations include a new operating concept of touch surfaces instead of tactile buttons, a 27.6cm HD display, voice control and a shorter selector lever, while an analogue clock atop the dash is now standard fitment on all models.
Leather upholstery and contrast stitching options extend to Gentian Blue, Papaya or Crayon to lend some interior pizazz. The Macan continues to offer many online functions and services as standard and a new multifunction GT Sport steering wheel shared with the 911 range.
The GTS Sport package available for the top model gets 18-way sport seats, Race-Tex upholstery, a carbon interior package and GTS lettering in Python Green.
All three derivatives — the Macan, Macan S and Macan GTS — have engines tweaked for more power.
The entry model is powered by a new turbocharged four-cylinder with 195kW (a 10kW increase) for a claimed 0-100km/h sprint in 6.2 seconds and a top speed of 232km/h. The Macan S has a 2.9l V6 biturbo engine with 280kW (20kW more than before) with a 0-100 km/h time of 4.6 seconds and top speed of 259km/h.
The flagship Macan GTS 2.9l V6 biturbo produces 324kW (an increase of 44kW) with a 4.3 second dash to 100km/h and a 272km/h top whack.
All engines are coupled to the seven-speed Porsche dual-clutch transmission (PDK) and underpinned by a Porsche Traction Management (PTM) equipped all-wheel drive system.
The GTS sports some tweaks befitting its status. These include air suspension, 21-inch GT design wheels with performance tyres, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) and a Sport Chrono package.
Porsche has also sharpened the Macan's handling with a few chassis tweaks and retuning its Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) active damping system. PASM is available as an option for the Macan and is standard in the S and GTS models. The Macan GTS has standard sport air suspension which lowers the body by 10mm.
The new Macan models are available to order in SA from next week and pricing will be R1,050,000 for the Macan, R1,271,000 for the Macan S and R1,551,000 for the Macan GTS.
