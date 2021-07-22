Life / Motoring

NEW MODELS

Updated Porsche Macan is sharper and sportier

Porsche’s best seller features revised styling, chassis tweaks and more powerful engines

22 July 2021 - 05:10 Phuti Mpyane
The new Macan range has its styling touched up. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Macan range has its styling touched up. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Macan, Porsche’s top-selling model range, has received an upgrade with increased performance and a sharper design.

The SUV's redesigned snout now has an inlay that matches the body paint. The centre of the nose section on GTS models is finished in black for a racier look. At the rear there’s now a diffuser in a technical design while LED headlights with the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) and Sport Design exterior mirrors are now standard on all models

Customers can express their characteristics through 14 colours, including three new options: Papaya Metallic, Gentian Blue Metallic and Python Green. The latter colour is exclusive to Macan GTS with the GTS Sport package. More individualism can be designed using the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur catalogue available to all models.

Cabin alterations include a new operating concept of touch surfaces instead of tactile buttons, a 27.6cm HD display, voice control and a shorter selector lever, while an analogue clock atop the dash is now standard fitment on all models.

A new operating concept makes use of touch surfaces instead of tactile buttons. Picture: SUPPLIED
A new operating concept makes use of touch surfaces instead of tactile buttons. Picture: SUPPLIED

Leather upholstery and contrast stitching options extend to Gentian Blue, Papaya or Crayon to lend some interior pizazz. The Macan continues to offer many online functions and services as standard and a new multifunction GT Sport steering wheel shared with the 911 range.

The GTS Sport package available for the top model gets 18-way sport seats, Race-Tex upholstery, a carbon interior package and GTS lettering in Python Green. 

All three derivatives — the Macan, Macan S and Macan GTS — have engines tweaked for more power.

The entry model is powered by a new turbocharged four-cylinder with 195kW (a 10kW increase) for a claimed 0-100km/h sprint in 6.2 seconds and a top speed of 232km/h. The Macan S has a 2.9l V6 biturbo engine with 280kW (20kW more than before) with a 0-100 km/h time of 4.6 seconds and top speed of 259km/h.

The flagship Macan GTS 2.9l V6 biturbo produces 324kW (an increase of 44kW) with a 4.3 second dash to 100km/h and a 272km/h top whack.

All engines are coupled to the seven-speed Porsche dual-clutch transmission (PDK) and underpinned by a Porsche Traction Management (PTM) equipped all-wheel drive system.

The range-topping GTS model boasts a hearty 324kW output with a 272km/h top end. Picture: SUPPLIED
The range-topping GTS model boasts a hearty 324kW output with a 272km/h top end. Picture: SUPPLIED

The GTS sports some tweaks befitting its status. These include air suspension, 21-inch GT design wheels with performance tyres, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) and a Sport Chrono package.

Porsche has also sharpened the Macan's handling with a few chassis tweaks and retuning its Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) active damping system. PASM is available as an option for the Macan and is standard in the S and GTS models. The Macan GTS has standard sport air suspension which lowers the body by 10mm.

The new Macan models are available to order in SA from next week and pricing will be R1,050,000 for the Macan, R1,271,000 for the Macan S and R1,551,000 for the Macan GTS.​

Electric supercar maker Rimac to take control of VW’s Bugatti

Croatian company sees fully electric Bugattis in the medium term, but there's scope for the combustion engine to stick around ‘for some time’ in ...
Life
2 weeks ago

Cayenne Turbo GT is Porsche’s new top gun

SUV king of the Nurburgring boasts the marque’s most powerful V8 — and a R3.35m pricetag
Life
3 weeks ago

Ferrari reveals 296 GTB, its first V6 engine for the road

Ferrari's new 296 GTB is equipped with a hybrid technology system that's kinder to the environment while it maintains the high-performance legacy of ...
Life
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Safari operators mull cutting travel agent fees ...
Life
2.
Tourism-dependent Mauritius reopens to vaccinated ...
Life
3.
At the wheel of the new VW Golf 8
Life / Motoring
4.
BOOK REVIEW: Barbados may be paradise for some, ...
Life / Books
5.
Volkswagen announces pricing for the new Golf 8 ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Porsche 911 GT2 RS regains production car record at Nurburgring

Life / Motoring

Porsche Cayenne is the new lord of the ’ring

Life / Motoring

BMW M5 Competition is a civilised riot

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.