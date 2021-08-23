LETTER: Coetzee was a good coach who will not be treated well by history

I endorse most of the contents of Gavin Rich’s excellent report (“Argentina’s spoiling tactics a backhanded compliment to Boks”, August 22). This statement is undoubtedly true.

While Jacques Nienaber is an excellent coach, Siya Kolisi a great captain and the team one of the best ever produced in SA, I think many would agree Rassie Erasmus must take most of the credit for the huge improvement in our national side over the last three years. A student of the game, Rassie is arguably the top coach in the world at present.

I do have one criticism though. The comparison to his relatively (in terms of results) unsuccessful predecessor, Allister Coetzee — a popular sentiment expressed by rugby scribes — is flawed reasoning. Coetzee was severely hampered by the rule that he could only select overseas based players who possessed a minimum of 30 test caps.

One of Rassie’s first moves after taking the hot seat was to persuade his employers to drop this restrictive rule. Since then the Bok side has been dominated by foreign-based players who ply their trade week in and week out with and against many of the world’s top stars.

I also believe Rassie spoilt his copybook with his ugly public humiliation of Australian referee Nic Berry. Even if every point Rassie made was valid — and the tactic did work well — the action should have been beneath the dignity of our head of rugby.

Which of our previous national coaches would have gone this far? Coetzee, never — he would rather have lost 57-0. I may be on a hiding to nothing from SA's loyal rugby fans, but I think Coetzee was a good coach who will not be treated well by history. Yet as a dedicated and thoroughly decent man he can hold his head up high.

David Wolpert, Rivonia

