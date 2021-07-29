Audi A3 ushers in bolder styling and more tech

Just over a year after its international unveiling, the new-generation Audi A3 has arrived in SA.

Still one of Audi’s most popular model ranges despite a customer mass migration to crossovers such as the Q2 and Q3, the new A3 comes in five-door Sportback and four-door sedan models, including high-performance S3 variants.

Sharing the MQB platform with the new eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf, Audi’s premium compact car adopts a bolder design with a larger single-frame grille and more prominent wheel arches.

“Smart” Matrix LED headlights are a new option that provide maximum road illumination without blinding other road users.

Both body styles of the new A3 are slightly longer and wider than their predecessors, though the wheelbase is unchanged. Interior space has grown a little but boot space is unchanged, with the Sportback offering 380l and the sedan 425l.

The interior’s undergone a major restyle, becoming more digitised and driver focused. Trapezoidal air vents have replaced the previous round ones, and the gear lever has shrunk to stub.

A digital instrument cluster comes standard, along with a touchscreen infotainment system that recognises letters entered by hand, provides acoustic feedback, and can be voice controlled.

Smartphone pairing via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto can be done wirelessly, and the car offers inductive smartphone charging.

The new A3 ushers in Car-to-X services such as an SOS button for emergencies, and the car can be linked to the user’s smartphone via the myAudi app.