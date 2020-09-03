Updated Nissan Patrol lands in SA

The upgraded 2020 Nissan Patrol has arrived in SA with revamped styling, improved comfort and updated technology.

Ahead of its 70th birthday next year, the iconic off-roader’s external makeover sees it adopting a new “V-motion” radiator grille, 18-inch machine-cut alloy wheels and a distinctive boomerang shape for the tail lights and LED headlamps.

Inside, new diamond-stitch quilted leather seats with added padding provide a more luxurious feel, as does a new hand-stitched steering wheel. In addition, climate control and powered lumbar support are available for the front seats.

Significantly reduced noise and vibration sees the brawny SUV getting a quieter cabin and also an improved cabin cooling system.

Entertainment during continent-crossing expeditions is provided by a 13-speaker Bose premium sound system and a multiscreen entertainment system, including DVD screens and independent wireless headphones for rear seat passengers.

The big SUV is powered, as before, by a 5.6l V8 petrol engine wielding 298kW of power and 560Nm of torque. An intelligent 4x4 system with four drive modes, along with a four-wheel limited-slip diff, gives this big Nissan the ability to safely tackle all kinds of terrain. Improved suspension and reduced vibration allows occupants to enjoy a more comfortable ride while exploring the great outdoors.

As part of its driver assistance technology, the updated Patrol has Intelligent Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection and an Intelligent Forward Collision Warning system that warns the driver of risks that lie beyond the driver's forward field of vision.

Also included is Intelligent Cruise Control and Intelligent Driver Alert, which warns the driver if drowsiness or inattention are detected.

The updated Nissan Patrol is available in a single model priced at R1,515,700, including a six-year/150,000km warranty and a three-year/90,000km service plan.