Mahindra XUV300 aces crash test

The Indian SUV becomes the first car in Africa to achieve Global NCAP’s five-star safety rating

29 January 2021 - 12:29 Motor News Reporter
The India-built SUV scored five stars for adult occupant protection and four stars for child protection. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Mahindra XUV300 has become the first car in Africa to achieve a maximum five stars in Global NCAP crash tests.

The latest #SaferCarsForAfrica crash test result was a milestone moment for vehicle safety, said the Automobile Association (AA), which is a partner in the initiative.

Willem Groenewald, AA SA CEO, said: “We applaud the fact that there is a reasonably priced five-star vehicle available in Africa that gives consumers a safe choice when purchasing a new car.”

The result contrasted with previous Global NCAP crash tests of vehicles sold in SA, which often revealed major safety flaws. These included the Nissan NP300 Hardbody bakkie, the GWM Steed 5 bakkie, and the Chery QQ3 (no longer on sale), all of which controversially scored zero stars.

The Mahidra XUV300, launched here in 2019, achieved a five-star rating for the Indian market in 2020. Global NCAP’s Indian and African programmes share the same assessment protocols and following a production compliance review, the rating has been confirmed for the model’s rollout in Africa. 

The Mahindra XUV300 becomes the safest car in Africa tested by Global NCAP to date. Graphic: SUPPLIED
The India-built SUV scored five stars for adult occupant protection and four stars for child protection. The XUV300 is equipped with ABS brakes and seven airbags, and in the crash test the bodyshell was rated as stable and capable of withstanding further loadings.

“The XUV300 was engineered in India and demonstrates the capability of the domestic Indian automotive industry to achieve excellence in safety design and performance for global export markets,” said David Ward, president of the Towards Zero Foundation.

XUV 300 outpowers the opposition

Mahindra's crossover impresses with gutsy performance and improved build quality
1 year ago

Crash-tests expose poor protection of Kwid, Steed and Haval

Zero-rated Great Wall model demonstrated a high probability of life-threatening injury, AA warns
1 month ago

Nissan NP300 crumples in new crash test

Hardbody vs Navara head-on test underlines safety gap between the company’s old- and new-generation bakkies
11 months ago

#StopTheCrash is serious about saving lives in SA

With more than 13,500 people dying on the country’s roads every year, a new partnership wants to make stability control standard in every car.
1 year ago

