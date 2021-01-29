Mahindra XUV300 aces crash test
The Indian SUV becomes the first car in Africa to achieve Global NCAP’s five-star safety rating
The Mahindra XUV300 has become the first car in Africa to achieve a maximum five stars in Global NCAP crash tests.
The latest #SaferCarsForAfrica crash test result was a milestone moment for vehicle safety, said the Automobile Association (AA), which is a partner in the initiative.
Willem Groenewald, AA SA CEO, said: “We applaud the fact that there is a reasonably priced five-star vehicle available in Africa that gives consumers a safe choice when purchasing a new car.”
The result contrasted with previous Global NCAP crash tests of vehicles sold in SA, which often revealed major safety flaws. These included the Nissan NP300 Hardbody bakkie, the GWM Steed 5 bakkie, and the Chery QQ3 (no longer on sale), all of which controversially scored zero stars.
The Mahidra XUV300, launched here in 2019, achieved a five-star rating for the Indian market in 2020. Global NCAP’s Indian and African programmes share the same assessment protocols and following a production compliance review, the rating has been confirmed for the model’s rollout in Africa.
The India-built SUV scored five stars for adult occupant protection and four stars for child protection. The XUV300 is equipped with ABS brakes and seven airbags, and in the crash test the bodyshell was rated as stable and capable of withstanding further loadings.
“The XUV300 was engineered in India and demonstrates the capability of the domestic Indian automotive industry to achieve excellence in safety design and performance for global export markets,” said David Ward, president of the Towards Zero Foundation.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.