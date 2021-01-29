Mahindra XUV300 aces crash test

The Mahindra XUV300 has become the first car in Africa to achieve a maximum five stars in Global NCAP crash tests.

The latest #SaferCarsForAfrica crash test result was a milestone moment for vehicle safety, said the Automobile Association (AA), which is a partner in the initiative.

Willem Groenewald, AA SA CEO, said: “We applaud the fact that there is a reasonably priced five-star vehicle available in Africa that gives consumers a safe choice when purchasing a new car.”

The result contrasted with previous Global NCAP crash tests of vehicles sold in SA, which often revealed major safety flaws. These included the Nissan NP300 Hardbody bakkie, the GWM Steed 5 bakkie, and the Chery QQ3 (no longer on sale), all of which controversially scored zero stars.

The Mahidra XUV300, launched here in 2019, achieved a five-star rating for the Indian market in 2020. Global NCAP’s Indian and African programmes share the same assessment protocols and following a production compliance review, the rating has been confirmed for the model’s rollout in Africa.