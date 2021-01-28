Entry-level Porsche Taycan now available in SA

For a company that has built a reputation on ferocious, fossil-fuel-powered sports cars, Porsche has been rapid to market series electric cars.

The Taycan range spearheads this revolution and the blistering all-wheel-drive Taycan Turbo S, Turbo and Taycan 4S now have a new rear-wheel-drive entry-level cousin for those who seek an electric bargain, or perhaps to try match Porsche’s electric car drifting record.

Simply badged Taycan, the newest and fourth member is a rear-wheel-drive iteration that’s available in two power outputs — a standard 300kW with an overboost mode and launch control, and an optional Performance Battery Plus that increases output to 350kW.

Acceleration from standstill to 100km/h is rated at 5.4 seconds with a top speed of 230km/h in both power configurations. Once you have emptied the electric juice, both batteries can be charged from five to 80% in 22.5 minutes.

Porsche’s 4D Chassis Control, which analyses and synchronises all chassis systems, underpins the new entry-level Taycan. A steel-spring suspension is standard, with the option of fitting adaptive air suspension that also brings with it the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) electronic damper control system.

Though dialled down for affordability, there is no apparent shortchanging on its exterior looks. It looks every bit like its more powerful siblings but it does get individual, aerodynamically optimised 19-inch Taycan Aero wheels with black anodised brake calipers, front apron, side sills and rear diffuser, and it gets LED headlights as standard fitment.