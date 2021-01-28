Life / Motoring

New Corolla Cross will be built in SA

The compact SUV will be launched later in the year in petrol and petrol-electric hybrid models

28 January 2021 - 16:38 Denis Droppa
The Toyota Corolla Cross. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new car to be produced in SA at Toyota’s Prospecton plant in Durban is the Corolla Cross.

The compact SUV, based on the new generation Corolla sedan and hatchback, will start local production in October 2021 and will slot in under the Rav4 and above the C-HR in Toyota’s local line up.

It will be the latest entrant in SA’s highly competitive compact SUV market, taking on rivals such as the Ford Kuga and Volkswagen Tiguan.

It will be built in right- and left-hand drive models for the local market and export to the rest of Africa. The vehicle will be assembled on Toyota’s passenger car line alongside the Corolla Quest.

The Corolla Cross made its world debut in July 2020 and is built on the same TNGA platform that underpins all body variants of the modern Corolla. It is more rigid than its predecessors and has a lower centre of gravity, making it more of an agile driver’s car, says Andrew Kirby, CEO of Toyota SA.

There will be a 1.8l petrol-electric hybrid model with a rated economy of just 4.3l/100km; it will be the first hybrid vehicle produced by Toyota SA.

The cabin features include a floating touchscreen. Picture: SUPPLIED
It will also be offered in a 1.8l petrol version with outputs of 103kW and 177Nm, with claimed fuel consumption of 6.5l/100km. 

Toyota has yet to confirm prices and specifications, but the Corolla Cross sold overseas offers features such as a floating 8-ing infotainment system, seven airbags, stability control, electric windows, active cruise control, automatic LED headlamps, a reversing camera, and a digital speedometer.

Safety features such as a blind spot monitor and rear cross traffic alert are also available on the overseas models.

