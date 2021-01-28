New Corolla Cross will be built in SA

The new car to be produced in SA at Toyota’s Prospecton plant in Durban is the Corolla Cross.

The compact SUV, based on the new generation Corolla sedan and hatchback, will start local production in October 2021 and will slot in under the Rav4 and above the C-HR in Toyota’s local line up.

It will be the latest entrant in SA’s highly competitive compact SUV market, taking on rivals such as the Ford Kuga and Volkswagen Tiguan.

It will be built in right- and left-hand drive models for the local market and export to the rest of Africa. The vehicle will be assembled on Toyota’s passenger car line alongside the Corolla Quest.

The Corolla Cross made its world debut in July 2020 and is built on the same TNGA platform that underpins all body variants of the modern Corolla. It is more rigid than its predecessors and has a lower centre of gravity, making it more of an agile driver’s car, says Andrew Kirby, CEO of Toyota SA.

There will be a 1.8l petrol-electric hybrid model with a rated economy of just 4.3l/100km; it will be the first hybrid vehicle produced by Toyota SA.